It’s no surprise Noel Jones has been an obvious standout for Central Coosa’s boys basketball team. He was a big part of the Cougars’ run to the Class 2A state championship a year ago and he’s got a natural talent on the court.
But this season, he’s not only taken on a big role during games but he’s also become a leader for a team that graduated three starters. And when facing his former coach, Jones seemed to flourish even more. He easily surpassed a double-double, helping the Cougars to an overtime victory against Jeremy Freeman’s Benjamin Russell Wildcats, and he is the Outlook Player of the Week.
“Noel is just one of those cool customers,” Coosa coach Richard Bell said. “He just loves playing basketball, whether it’s Horseshoe Bend or Fayetteville or Benjamin Russell. We didn’t have to do anything to get him pumped up. If anything, we had to make sure he knows he is a senior and he has to lead the other kids. I always tell him, ‘All the boys are watching you,’ so he has to lead them on the court and off the court.”
After BRHS took a big lead early in Friday’s game, Jones seemed to catch fire. He scored back-to-back layups for the Cougars to pull them within single figures of the Wildcats then scored the final five points of the first half to cut BRHS’ lead to just 22-19.
In the third quarter, Jones’ hot shot continued. After hitting his second 3-pointer of the frame, Jones even shot a wide smile at his former coach. The bucket gave Central Coosa a 34-23 edge — its largest lead to that point.
“When he feels like there’s a chance to take over the game, he’s going to do it,” Bell said. “He’s not afraid of the big shot. He’s going to get the crowd in the game; he’s going to get the kids in the game. He lives for that moment. If we’re down by one with the game on the line, he’s going to shoot it. He wants that pressure.”
But it wasn’t just Jones’ 29 points that made him stand out in the crowd against Benjamin Russell; he also led all players with 17 rebounds and he had four assists and a pair of steals.
“We’ve been pushing Noel to be a complete basketball player,” Bell said. “We know he can be a great shooter, but now he has to do the other things — rebound, penetrate, assist. Pound for pound, he’s by far our strongest guy, so when we need him to, he’s going to get those rebounds.”
One thing that’s stood out most to Bell isn’t Jones’ 28 points per game average; rather, it’s been Jones’ ability to be a leader for the younger guys who are now starting. Last season, Jones was a junior among a cast of strong seniors, but now he’s had to take on that role. And Bell has been pleased with how Jones has meshed with those young players.
“Noel is a natural basketball player and now he’s showing the young guys how to be basketball players,” Jones said. “They have to learn how to do some of things and Noel is showing them how to select the right pace, when to go back door, when to speed up on a fast break. He’s really helping me with the boys to expand the playbook by showing them, ‘This is how you do this.’”
With an obvious natural talent for basketball, Jones’ future should look bright and Bell is hoping to help Jones on his recruiting journey over the next couple of months.
“With the way he plays, we want him to have multiple opportunities so he can pick the best place for him,” Bell said.