When a season starts to go south, it’s important for a football team not to lose itself. Even when playoffs are out of the question, the team has to find something to play for and find some motivation to win.
Most importantly, it’s got to do that if it wants to build for the future.
With the year-round nature of high school football, it’s key to give young players confidence going into the offseason even if the season itself wasn’t exactly a success. That’s been a focus for the Dadeville Tigers for the last two weeks of the year, and they seemed to do just that Friday night.
Sophomore quarterback Lane Smith had one of his best games of the year and he helped lead the Tigers to a big victory over Beulah. Smith is the Outlook Player of the Week.
“We did a little better with our run blocking and pass blocking,” Dadeville coach Richard White said. “He got hurt a couple times and threw the ball when he shouldn’t have thrown it, but again, that’s a young quarterback and at least he was trying to make a play. Overall, I thought he played really well.”
Smith has the help of a senior receiving corps led by Jamarion Wilkerson and Cooper Childers, and he did a nice job mixing in his type of passes. One of his touchdown throws to Wilkerson was a short pass Wilkerson took to the house and another was a long pass. He also connected with Childers for a 19-yard score.
Smith finished with 258 passing yards.
It’s been an up-and-down season for Smith as he’s dealt with some injuries throughout the year. But that’s nothing new. While he was in training for the starting job last year under then-starter Slade McCullers, Smith dealt with a high-ankle sprain that held him out most of the year.
“This time last year he was really, really raw,” White said. “He didn’t have a full understanding of what we were doing especially because he was hurt most of the year. But he was thrust into it this year and he had to learn and he’s grown a lot.”
That also allowed him to overcome some injuries this year.
Smith knew taking the job on this season was going to come with a lot of pressure but he’s also been thankful for those seniors who have helped guide him and gain him some comfortability.
“I’m really just worried about doing good for my team,” Smith said before the season started. “We have a good old skill group and most of them are seniors so I’m just trying to help them out this season. And they talk to me in the locker room after practice and pump me up during practice. They’re always telling me it’s all right and trying to keep me going.”
But next year when those guys graduate, it’s going to be Smith who will have to take a lot more on his shoulders. Luckily for him, he has running backs Javuntae Holley and Christian Nelson who are both in his class, and Smith should continue to improve especially with so much experience under his belt so early.
“If he continues to learn the game and get serious about it, I think he has a chance to be a pretty good quarterback for us,” White said.