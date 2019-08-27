If you look up team player in the dictionary, you might find a picture of Benjamin Russell senior Hezekiah Hunter.
He’s a person who’s always been dedicated to do what’s best for his team even if it wasn’t necessarily what he wants to do. He showed that in 2018 when he took over a linebacker spot despite admittedly not wanting to move to the defensive side of the football.
But now, the Wildcats needed him back on offense so Hunter willingly did what was asked of him. And the choice paid dividends. Hunter racked up more than 150 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns in Benjamin Russell’s season-opening win over Beauregard on Friday, and he is the Outlook Player of the Week.
“It was never in question he did not want to move (to defense),” BRHS coach Kevin Smith said. “But I think it says a lot about somebody that they go ahead and do it, and he performed well when he was over there. The bottom line about Hezekiah is he’s the embodiment of a competitor. He’s what we’re wanting to represent as far as the competition side of things go.”
Hunter didn’t do it all by himself though. He immediately credited the Wildcat offensive line for helping create holes for him Friday night. But it was clear Hunter settled into the game well. After bullying a few short runs to start the game, he really seemed to find his stride nearing the end of the first quarter.
Hunter scored an eight-yard touchdown then started to rip off some long runs. He finished with seven rushes of 10 yards or more, including a 20-yard score and a 50-yard carry that set Carl Russell up for a score; the 50-yarder was his longest of the night.
“I felt really good about (our run game) and credit to all three of (our running backs); they did a good job,” Smith said. “I thought it was a very good performance by our O-line, standing up and making the blocks they did. But you gotta know when and how to hit the hole, and Hezekiah did. I thought he also did a good job once he got into the secondary.”
It was in the spring Smith and the rest of the coaching staff made the decision to move Hunter back to running back, and a lot of it was based on Hunter’s skillset but it also had to do with the up-and-comers on defense. Anthony Journey and Landon Jacobs both emerged as strong options at linebacker, freeing up Hunter from having to be a defensive guy.
“He’s the best running back we’ve got,” Smith said. “Last year, we felt like we had a couple guys that were equal and it really came down to (Hezekiah) could play defense too. We thought the team would do better that way but this year, there was no question that the best athlete as far as that kind of weapon was going to be Hezekiah.”
With such a strong start to the season, the expectations for Hunter have only elevated. And it’ll be essentially important for him to have a strong season so the Wildcats can establish a running game which was such a struggle last year. But he’s also proven he’s not just a one-trick pony.
“I don’t want to put pressure on him, but just go out there and play and do his job,” Smith said. “I thought he blocked well in pass protection too. So he’s not somebody that’s just ‘Give me the ball,’ but he wants to perform well and wants to do his job and that’s what we expect.”