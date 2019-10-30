The great thing about Eric Shaw isn’t necessarily his stats are completely dominating. Just looking at him on paper, he might not jump off the screen.
But there’s good reason for that.
“Everybody knows Eric Shaw,” Reeltown coach Matt Johnson said. “So 99% of the people we’ve played this whole year have set their whole defenses to Eric. If he’s in the backfield, they’re going to slant that way or they’re going to set the coverage that way if he’s outside. His presence is just huge.”
Statistically, Shaw may have had one of his most notable offensive outputs of the season Friday against Ranburne. Shaw, who is the Outlook Player of the Week, finished with six catches and a beautiful touchdown reception that put Reeltown ahead and gave his team a chance to win it.
But nothing about Shaw really changed; it’s more opposing defenses are starting to have to pay attention to others around him.
“The thing that we’ve been able to take opportunities with is Johnny Brown, for instance, has had a good year receiving and some of that’s because they have an extra cover guy on Eric,” Johnson said. “It’s the same thing with Cam (Faison).”
Shaw did seem to have a more visible role Friday night and much of that was thanks to Faison, who moved outside and caught a few balls early. Ranburne’s defense then realized it couldn’t just key in on Shaw and leave Faison open; it was almost like the Bulldogs had to pick their poison. And leaving Shaw in one-on-one situations can be a bad thing for any defense.
But even when Shaw isn’t covered by just one guy, he still can make special things happen. Against the Bulldogs, he was bracket covered in the corner of the end zone but still managed to use his frame and his physicality to come down with a touchdown to give the Rebels an opportunity to close out a win.
“The throw and catch that he and Iverson (Hooks) connected on for our last touchdown may be the best throw and catch I’ve seen,” Johnson said. “It’s definitely the best I’ve seen as a head coach; it may be the best I’ve ever seen. He was double covered, he was right in the corner of the end zone and he got both feet down in that back corner.”
Shaw also has to give a lot of thanks to Hooks, who has come a long way this season.
But like so many players in Class 2A, Shaw’s role is not only on the offensive side but he plays a dynamic role on the defense as well, and Johnson said probably the most impressive part about Shaw’s performance Friday was he did it all while at about 50%. The bye is coming at a good time for the South Carolina-bound Shaw as he and the Rebels are looking at making a run at the state championship.
“He’s going to have a good future (for us and beyond),” Johnson said. “The main thing is we gotta practice him smart because he is a little beat up right now because of the way he plays the game. He’s so physical. He has a physical role on both sides of the football. But the way our other guys are coming along offensively is freeing him up some.”
South Carolina recruited Shaw as a tight end, but Johnson said seemingly getting him more involved in the offense doesn’t have anything to do with his future potential.
“Eric was always going to have a big role on both sides for us,” Johnson said. “Us as a team being better makes him be better, so they really go hand in hand.”