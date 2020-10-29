Dadeville has been on a roll as of late, winning five straight games minus a forfeit loss to Trinity a few weeks back.
There are several reasons the Tigers have been rolling, one of those being Phil Dowdell. Dowdell has become a Swiss army knife for coach Roger McDonald from his big play ability on offense, to his ball hawking skills on defense, to his game breaking ability as a returner on special teams, Dowdell has it all.
Just a sophomore, the game seems slowed down for Dowdell who plays years above his age. His vision with the ball in his hands is special, and is something that isn’t coached but rather a natural ability.
“He does such a great job and is only a sophomore,” McDonald said. “He’s coachable and does everything we ask him to do.”
Dowdell has been a presence in all three phases of the game for Dadeville, but last week’s effort against Beulah is what earned Dowdell the Record Player of the Week.
Dowdell caught headlines throughout the South-eastern counties of Alabama with his kick return for touchdown, punt return for touchdown and interception returned for a touchdown Friday night.
On the punt return, Dowdell fielded the kick from his own 40-yard line and slipped as he started to take off but managed to keep his balance. Dowdell slipped again but once again remained on his feet before taking the ball into the end zone.
On the interception, Beulah quarterback Kaleb Abney tried to go deep to his receiver who was double covered, one of whom was Dowdell who went up and snatched the ball and followed his lead blockers 60 yards for a touchdown.
Dowdell’s kick return is arguably the most impressive return on the night for Dowdell. He took the kickoff from the left side and began to take it up the right sideline. As he began to run up field, Dowdell didn’t like something he saw and decided to completely stop, look around and reverse field back to the left side which was free of Bobcat defenders, making an easy path to the end zone for a touchdown.
“He made some unbelievable plays Friday,” McDonald said. “He is such a great athlete. Every time he touched the ball he was doing some unbelievable things. I’m glad we have someone of his ability and character on our football team.”
Dowdell’s play does more than put Dadeville ahead on scoreboards. His playmaking provides a spark to the sideline that gets his teammates fired up and juices them up to go out and perform better, in simple terms, complimentary football. As a wide receiver, Dowdell has been quarterback Lane Smith’s favorite option when going deep. The two have connected several times for huge plays throughout the year, often times in situations where the Tigers need a play to be made most.
Dowdell isn’t a rah-rah type of player. His leadership is shown by example and actions and not by words. If he isn’t getting water at the mule, Dowdell is standing next to coaches with his helmet on, licking his chops, ready to get back into the game to make his next impact play for the Tigers.