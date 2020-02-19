Being a student-athlete is never easy. There’s the task of balancing practice with workouts and games with academics plus trying to have a social life as a teenager somewhere in between.
Add the pressure of the playoffs onto a student-athlete and it makes it that much more daunting.
But then combine that with a state championship in a second sport at the same time, and it seems downright impossible.
“Honestly not just anybody can do that,” Dadeville track and field coach Chris Hand said.
But Jamauri Chislom proved he can.
Chislom was a big standout for the Tigers in their sub-regional win over Bullock County that punched their tickets to Montgomery. And he did it just three days after coming off winning a silver medal at the AHSAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in the shot put. Chislom is the Outlook Player of the Week.
“He’s just a great kid and he’s an athlete,” Dadeville boys basketball coach Jesse Foster said. “If it’s track, football or basketball, it doesn’t matter. He just recently signed to play football, so he’s been (juggling multiple sports) all his life. He knows how to manage.”
Although Chislom grabbed just a silver medal at the indoor championships, Hand said he fully expects Chislom to be at the top of the podium by the end of the outdoor season. The person who defeated Chislom in indoor, Mobile Christian’s Josiah Harry who set a new state record, will move up to compete in 4A for the outdoor season.
Chislom had a toss of 45-11.75 to earn second, and it was his second-best throw of his career. But Hand said once Chislom gets some more practice in and can concentrate fully on throwing, he can easily exceed that mark.
“I definitely expect him to win a state championship,” Hand said. “I think he can easily throw 48-0. He just needs to practice and we’ll get there. Then he’ll just be doing one sport. Because he’s a senior, he won’t even have spring football, so he can put all his focus on winning state.”
But for now, Chislom has enough on his plate as the Tigers are still in the hunt for a state championship on the hardwood. Dadeville and Chislom will take on Pike County today in the regional finals, and Foster is hoping Chislom will have a game like he did against Bullock County last week. He was a force inside and pulled down rebound after rebound early on to help Dadeville pull away with a much-needed lead.
“I told him at practice (Monday) that I gotta have a game (today) like he gave me against Bullock County,” Foster said. “We’re going to have to put a body on their two big guys inside, and I told him he’s gotta bring his game. Before Bullock County, I challenged him to really handle their inside guys and he did a great job. Now I challenged him again this week.”
Another big reason Chislom stood out is although he doesn’t always score a lot of points, he finds a way to contribute. He led the team with five steals and he also had four assists.
“We talk about that all the time that if you’re getting double teamed or triple teamed inside, kick it out,” Foster said. “He knows he’s got teammates that he can rely on. So if you’re one on one in there, go to work, but if not, there’s someone else to get it to.”
Although track and field and basketball seem like vastly differently sports, Foster said the biggest thing track teaches Chislom is a strong mentality and taking responsibility.
“Track is an individual thing and it’s 90% mental,” Foster said. “He gets that mental toughness and he takes it to the basketball court or the football field, and track helps him out in that. You can’t put the blame on nobody else. If something isn’t going right, it’s on you.”
But today, Chislom’s No. 1 focus is going to be helping his team.