Dadeville boys basketball coach Jesse Foster knew exactly what he had last season when he brought up Daquan Doss from the JV team. Doss made an immediate impact and Foster anticipated Doss would easily be ready for the varsity level this season.
Doss has proved he was more than ready as he’s made an immediate impact for the Tigers despite being undersized and underaged.
“He doesn’t even think about the pressure,” Foster said. “He loves the game and he just wants to play. He doesn’t care who he’s playing against; he just wants to compete.”
Going up against a pair of big schools, Doss was not intimidated. He scored 12 points, all of which came as the Tigers attempted to make a second-half comeback, against Class 7A Auburn and he kept up his offense with a seven-point performance in a big win over Class 6A Benjamin Russell. Doss is the Outlook Player of the Week.
He did his scoring in a variety of ways as well. He finished with a pair of 3-pointers against Auburn and did a nice job of getting to the foul line but against BRHS, it was his layups that were more effective. Despite standing at just 5-foot-8, Doss is clearly not worried about getting physical with bigger players in the post.
“He’s not afraid,” Foster said. “If he has a mismatch, he is glad to take advantage of any opportunity when it presents itself. He’s a heckuva competitor.”
Although he lacks some size, Foster said Doss makes up for that with hard work and dedication.
“He’s got a lot of heart,” Foster said. “You can’t measure heart. You can be 6-foot-9 or 2-feet but if you have the heart of a giant, that can make the difference and he does.”
Doss also isn’t afraid to work in the weight room and he continues to take coaching very well. Being that he’s just a ninth-grader, Doss learns not only from his coaches but also from the players around him as Dadeville has a strong upperclassman cast of guys like Jamarion Wilkerson, Jamauri Chislom, Tripp McKinley and PJ Eason.
“He just loves the game and he does anything we ask him to do,” Foster said. “Anything you ask him to do in the weight room, in practice, anything, he’ll do it with no ifs, ands or buts about it. There’s never any complaints. He could be a shooting guard, point guard, anywhere, to be honest. I don’t know if he’ll ever get 6-foot tall but I know he’ll play like he’s 6-8.”
Despite being a freshman, Doss also worked his way into a starting position on the Tiger football team where he ended the year as a starting defensive back. Foster said the biggest thing football can teach Doss that’ll translate onto the basketball court is having a stronger mental game.
“That’s where I saw a lot of the competitiveness in him was during football,” Foster said. “It teaches him toughness. He took some lumps in football by being young out there with some big guys, but he keeps on. That’s another thing: I get on him but he never wallows. He just keeps on and he keeps on keeping on.”
Possibly the best attribute for Doss isn’t his scoring though. It’s his defensive prowess and his quickness. He’s got good hands and feet and he moves well up and down the court. Foster said if Doss keeps on this track, the sky is the limit.