Dadeville took the field Saturday and walked away with a huge region win against familiar foe Childersburg, the first region win for Dadeville this season.
The Tigers were impressive throughout on both sides of the ball, but it was junior quarterback Lane Smith who stood out with his clutch play before the half and at the end of the game to seal the win for Dadeville and himself as The Outlook Player of the Week.
In the past, Smith has been getting the job done with his arm; this season Smith has been using his legs to get more involved in the offense, giving the Tigers another threat in the back field to go with Javuntae Holley and Christian Nelson. Under former coach Richard White last season, Smith wasn’t asked to do as much as new coach Roger McDonald asks him to do now. Smith’s passing attempts may be down from last year, but his leadership and other attributes are what make him so valuable to his team.
“He has really settled in to what we are doing,” McDonald said. “He’s a good athlete and knows how to take what the defense gives him.”
Smith opened up the game with the first score for Dadeville when he lined up under center fourth down from the 10-yard line. Smith snapped the ball and faked the handoff to Nelson, rolling out on a bootleg keeper for a touchdown. The home Tigers trailed 7-6 after a missed two-point conversion.
“We ran the play a couple times and they (Childersburg) weren’t being disciplined, so I took the opportunity,” Smith said.
With a minute and 10 seconds left before halftime, the Tiger defense forced a three and out on Childersburg and gave the offense a chance to make something happen, and that’s exactly what Smith did.
With the ball on the Childersburg 49-yard line, Smith heaved a pass that traveled 40 yards on the money to Phil Dowdell who was immediately tackled. The completion came with four seconds left and after a spike to kill the clock by Smith, the field goal unit trotted on to the field to give the Tigers a 9-7 lead over Childersburg along with all the momentum going into halftime.
“The score before halftime was the difference in the ballgame,” McDonald said. “Having Lane out there, he was able to handle it. He’s such a leader and a field general out there. Quarterbacks love to throw it every down, but him being as unselfish as he is — I can’t say enough about that and the role he plays on our football team and his role is only going to a big one as we move forward.”
Childersburg took the field down 21-7 with just under five minutes left in the game after a Holley touchdown when Smith intercepted Childersburg quarterback Canaan Johnson and took it to the house for a touchdown to give Dadeville a 28-7 lead that was eventually the final score.
“We only had to two days of practice so we had to stay focused,” Smith said. “We had some people out and had some sophomores and freshmen step up and help us get this win. Some of those guys that stepped up on the offensive line showed potential.”
The confidence Smith has shown from last season to this season has made a world of difference in his play. McDonald’s offense has made him comfortable, highlighting what Smith does best while not asking him to move mountains. According to McDonald, Smith’s development is only going to get better with time.