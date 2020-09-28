Central Coosa football coach Brett Thomas has been walking on a cloud for two weeks now with the emergence of his new freshman quarterback, Majavious Culpepper.
Although the Cougars lost to Verbena, 34-28, last Friday, it was Culpepper who kept the Cougars in the game while also giving them an opportunity to win in the final seconds against the Red Devils.
Culpepper did it all for the Cougars, throwing for 274 yards with two passing touchdowns. Culpepper proved to be a duel threat, rushing for 35 yards and finding the end zone one more time for his third score of the day, earning him the title of Outlook Player of the Week.
“His play was more than I expected from a ninth-grader,” Thomas said. “By the time he is in the 11th grade, he has a chance to be real special.”
The performance Culpepper put on was even more impressive considering this was his first start at quarterback with Trae Butler and Xavier Moon calling the shots in the first two games for the Cougars.
According to Thomas, Culpepper is a natural; his pocket awareness to match his footwork is further along than it should be for a ninth-grader. His ability to move in the pocket while also throwing accurate passes while on the move or setting his feet and delivering a strike, Thomas believes Culpepper has it all.
“Outside of his physical attributes he’s a smart player,” Thomas said. “He is already understanding what he sees as far as reading coverages and as he continues to mature, we hope he becomes a player others get compared to versus trying to compare him to another great player.”
While Thomas is excited about all the things Culpepper does right, it’s the times Culpepper is wrong that have impressed Thomas the most during his time with the young signal caller.
“He’s coachable, which is the most important thing in a player,” Thomas said. “When we criticize him, he says ‘yes sir’ and corrects his mistake.”
Culpepper finished with two interceptions in the game, but according to Thomas those were not Culpepper’s fault, but were due to wrong routes from the receivers. Culpepper’s receivers also dropped the ball literally and figuratively with potential touchdown passes being dropped as many as four times in the end zone, which would have given the Cougars a win. With the Cougars having such a young core group of players, improvement is all but inevitable.
Thomas said Culpepper had only two throws he wouldn’t consider perfect, but besides that, the freshman was a surgeon, making plays and scoring the second most points the program has seen in two years.
Culpepper is a natural athlete, which has made him an effective linebacker for the Cougar defense. After his performance on Friday, Thomas plans on limiting Culpepper’s play on both sides of the ball, seeing he’s far too valuable to the Central Coosa offense.
Thomas believes Culpepper is his quarterback for the next three and a half years, which takes a huge weight off his back as the Cougars were struggling to find consistency early on this season at the position. The emergence of Culpepper allows Thomas to focus on the pieces around the quarterback and also makes Thomas’ job much easier knowing he has a guy under center he can dial up whatever play he wants and the quarterback isn’t going to be the one to mess it up.