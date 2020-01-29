With games in his high school boys basketball career becoming more and more numbered, it’s clear Benjamin Russell’s Qua Howell has a renewed sense of energy. Howell, like many other Wildcat seniors, doesn’t want it to end.
But with the Wildcats not having the most successful season, they know they’re going to have to make drastic changes and fast if they want to keep their season alive. Howell started to show off some of those changes last Thursday when he had possibly his best game of the year to help BRHS finish off Briarwood.
Howell led the Wildcats with 18 points and he also had 10 rebounds, five steals and three assists. He is the Outlook Player of the Week.
“He’s a senior so it’s counting down,” Benjamin Russell coach Jeremy Freeman said. “It’s getting very close to every game possibly being your last game, so you need to go out and try to perform to the highest level possible. He’s a senior so he sees that he’s doing the things that he’s capable of doing. If we all do that, everything will work itself out.”
Over the course of the last two seasons, Howell has become known as the sixth man off the bench. He’s giving Benjamin Russell a needed spark whenever he entered the game, but recently, Freeman moved him into a starting role. That’s seemed to help give Howell some fire early on.
“He was just so inquisitive about being able to help the team in a bigger capacity,” Freeman said. “He kept showing daily in practice that he wanted that (starting) job and I saw that more and more.”
Howell’s agility and quickness are his biggest strengths and they help him give Benjamin Russell some intensity on both ends of the floor.
“He’s an energy type player,” Freeman said. “He really gets up and down the court extremely well. He’s relentless on the boards and defensively, he’s just everywhere. He does a great job of staying locked in for the whole 32 (minutes).”
Although Howell isn’t the biggest guy — he’s got some height but he isn’t a typical post player — he’s done a great job with grabbing rebounds and a lot of that is because of his effort on the boards underneath. Even if he attempts a 3-pointer, Howell follows his shot and is going to try to steal a rebound.
“I asked him to play bigger and he’s out of position,” Freeman said. “He’s moved from guard to the post but for this team, it fits well that he’s able to be out there in the post while still being guard-like because we need as many ball handlers as possible. He plays big; he jumps quickly and repetitively.”
Howell came alive in the second half against Briarwood, scoring 12 of 16 in the final two quarters, and he showed some leadership on the court. He scored several points directly off his own steals and also assisted a handful of other buckets in transition.
“I just want him to continue to play with that same amount of energy and step up to that role as being a defensive stopper,” Freeman said. “That is going to be something additional on his plate to guard their go-to man. But here again, that comes with the territory when you’re demanding more from the team, you have to give more for the team.”
And Freeman seems fully confident Howell is going to give whatever he’s got as the postseason draws near.