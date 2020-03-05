It’s been a dreary start to the spring season.
Rain has delayed game after game and with some of the worst of it coming this week, the future doesn’t seem to be getting any brighter anytime soon.
But there is one player who has shone through despite all the rainy days, and that’s Benjamin Russell’s Emma Tapley. Tapley got off to a hot start with seven RBIs in the Wildcats’ season opener against Dadeville and she’s kept it up. She has a batting average of.500, and she is the Outlook Player of the Week.
“She’s hitting our highest average so far, and I think a lot of it with Emma just has to do with her mentality,” BRHS coach Jessica Johnson said. “She doesn’t pressure herself. She’s just a laid-back person and that translates into her play on the field.”
Not only has Tapley proven to be a consistent hitter but she’s also started out with quite a bit of power. So far this season, she has 13 hits, including a trio of doubles and a home run.
Although Tapley started the season strong last year as well, she sort of faltered and Johnson said that had a lot to do with Tapley trying too hard to get the big hit. This year though, Johnson has been impressed with how Tapley hasn’t put too high of expectation on herself.
“She’s just grown up a lot in the box,” Johnson said. “We had to work with her last year a lot on understanding how to see the ball deep, let it travel, engage her legs, those kinds of things. Now, not having to start all the way over with her, she’s really picked up where she left off and made some more strides in addition to what she did last year.”
Engaging her legs has been a big part of Tapley’s early success.
“I think a lot of her power comes from her legs, and that’s one of the things we’ve really tried to push with her is using her legs,” Johnson said. “She does a lot of drills where we try to engage that part of her hitting.”
Defense has been a struggle again early on for the Wildcats. Because of all the rain, Benjamin Russell, like so many other teams, hasn’t gotten a lot of practice time. Although the Wildcats have a small indoor facility, it’s still tough to do a lot of defensive work and that’s translated into issues on the field.
But Tapley has been a consistent as she took over the starting position at first base. She played there some last year depending on who was pitching, but Johnson is happy to have found Tapley can really hold down that position solidly.
Tapley has just two errors and she’s fielded a handful of bunts well. Johnson still thinks Tapley can perform even better on the field, especially with how well she does in practice, but Johnson knows it’s just to take time to build that confidence with her sophomore.
Having a rock at first though gives a chance for another designated player role in the lineup, which is what Tapley played for the most part last year.
“We wanna get as many bats in the lineup as we can and if she continues to grow in the first base spot, that just opens up another spot at DP,” Johnson said.