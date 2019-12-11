Despite some serious intrasquad competition, Damien Lawry is making himself hard to replace at heavyweight for Benjamin Russell’s wrestling team. Pokey Norris may have been one of the best 285-pounders in the state last year but as he’s hard at work getting his weight down after football season, Lawry is making a name for himself.
After grabbing two pins at last week’s tri-meet, Lawry continued his success with a perfect tournament at the Huntsville Invitational this weekend. He is the Outlook Player of the Week.
“Like every heavyweight across the state of Alabama, (Pokey) is still trying to make weight down there by the end of December,” BRHS coach Michael Ransaw said. “So we’ll see what happens when that time comes, when Pokey gets down. But they’re both great competitors and they’re both going to be good heavyweights whichever is the starter.”
But there’s no doubt about it: Lawry is the starter for now. In his nine victories on the mat last week, Lawry has earned seven wins by pin and all of those have come in the first period.
His most dominating match of the day at Huntsville was against New Hope’s Thomas Walls, whom he flattened in a mere 38 seconds. Lawry also finished off Bob Jones’ Collin Lee and Union Grove’s Brian Shaw in under a minute.
“He’s catching wrestlers in their mistakes and that’s a good thing — especially when it comes to heavyweight,” Ransaw said. “A lot of times in heavyweight, that’s what it boils down to. It’s harder to get out from under a heavyweight that has that much weight on him than it is for the lightweights. He’s being very smart on the mats, which he has always been.”
Lawry’s intelligence on the mat is one of his biggest strengths, according to Ransaw. Despite being just a junior, Lawry has a good handle on his arsenal of moves and he’s also smart about what his opponents are doing and what he can take advantage of.
“I continue to say Damien is one of the smartest wrestlers we have on the team,” Ransaw said. “He thinks every move through and he never panics on the mat.”
Lawry’s only non-pin victory of the week came in the semifinals of the Huntsville Tournament when Lawry turned Bob Jones’ Drew Lawson for an escape then held strong for the 1-0 victory. Ransaw said Lawry definitely used his high wrestling IQ to his advantage in that match.
Because of a disqualification, Lawry’s final opponent could not wrestle which automatically gave Lawry the gold medal at the tournament. But earlier in the week, Lawry got a shot at his would-be competitor Auburn’s Cameron Reese, who Ransaw said is one of the toughest in Class 7A and in the state. Lawry gave it everything he had and got the best of Reese in a 3-1 ultimate tiebreaker.
Lawry is also a member of the Benjamin Russell football team and Ransaw said the two sports go hand in hand in terms of making an athlete better for the other.
“Being a lineman, you’re taught to move people out of the way and shuffle people out of the way so you can get to the ball,” Ransaw said. “Wrestling teaches you how to do a lot of those same things. It teaches you leverage on your hips so you can balance out and you can clog up the wholes. I definitely think wrestling helps Damien in football.”
And as far as Ransaw is concerned, the sky is the limit for Lawry simply because of his work ethic.
“The expectation is as high as Damien wants to go,” Ransaw said. “He’s a worker in the room. He comes in there every day to work. I never see him slacking, and I think he pushes the other heavyweights in there and even Trace McCaleb (at 220 pounds). His work ethic speaks for itself.”