Any time a team’s starting quarterback goes down at halftime, it can go one of two ways.
No. 1, the team falters and things go downhill quickly as players’ mentality drops.
Or No. 2, the team rallies around the backup, uses an injury as motivation and there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel.
Benjamin Russell’s football team chose option No. 2 on Friday night. Starting quarterback Carter Smith suffered his second concussion of the year and had to be kept out of the entire second half against Demopolis. But instead of looking at the injury as a setback, the Wildcats looked at it as a motivating factor to break a scoreless game.
And backup Brett Pitts, whose athleticism and competitiveness have never been questioned, took the Wildcats on his back and led them to a 17-8 victory over the then-top 10 ranked Demopolis. Pitts is the Outlook Player of the Week.
“(The feeling at halftime) was uncertain, but the kids pretty much rallied,” Benjamin Russell coach Kevin Smith said. “Our game plan was to just pound them anyway. Brett can throw it and we felt confident in him but we weren’t going to throw him out there into a situation where he needed to have pinpoint accuracy.”
Pitts did have one throw in particular that ultimately changed the outcome of the game and shifted all the momentum in the Wildcats’ favor. He threw up a pass into triple coverage but receiver Elijah Spivey made Pitts look brilliant with an impressive catch through the Demopolis defenders.
The drive ended in a field goal for Campbell Woods, but Pitts helped the momentum continue to shift in Benjamin Russell’s direction shortly thereafter.
Right in front of Pitts on the defense, Onaje Brooks recovered a fumble and Pitts made the Tigers pay by pulling his way into the end zone a few plays later.
“That broke their spirits a little bit,” Smith said. “You could tell after that everything just went more in our favor.”
And despite playing quarterback the entire second half, Pitts, who is the reigning Outlook Defensive Player of the Year, continued to take up his spot at the Mike linebacker.
“I didn’t notice a difference at all,” Smith said. “He was just the same guy out there on defense.”
On top of it all, Pitts continued to punt for the Wildcats and he was still out there on punt returns.
A true jack of all trades, Pitts did a bit of everything for BRHS in the victory.
“At one point, he was literally driving on offense, then punting, then stayed out there to play defense then was on punt return, then he would go back to quarterback,” Smith said. “There was a couple drives where he didn’t even look to the sidelines except for getting play calls.”
But the beauty of Pitts is Smith knows he’s a reliable athlete. Just like in baseball, where Pitts was the Outlook Player of the Year, he can play in virtually any position. And Friday night, he was asked to do just that and he did it flawlessly and without complaint.
“(BRHS baseball) coach (Richy) Brooks and I were talking and Brett is one of those throwback guys,” Smith said. “He’s from another generation. He doesn’t complain; he just wants to go play. It doesn’t matter if we’re ahead or behind, he just wants to go out there and play. That’s hard to get someone like that.”