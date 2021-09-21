Watching Philstavious Dowdell return a punt or kick is similar to watching a jazz virtuoso perform a transcendent saxophone solo.
He has the skill set you’d expect. Dowdell is plenty fast, clocked at 11.1 seconds in the 100 meter dash, and he’s sure-handed fielding the ball. But it’s the improvisations, the tiny accents and flares that make for a true masterpiece.
Such is the case for Dowdell, who’s made an art form from making defenders miss in space to this point in his high school career.
“He’s just smooth,” Dadeville coach Roger McDonald said. “He looks like he isn’t moving fast, but he is. He makes really subtle cuts. His vision, he’s real patient with things, and next thing you know he comes out of a pile and he’s gone. He sees the whole field.”
Dadeville has played four games this season, and the junior defensive back has a special teams touchdown in every single one of them.
Dowdell’s a dynamic weapon most teams would kill to have in their back pockets.
“As I’m catching the ball, I’m looking for my teammates, where they’re making the blocks,” Dowdell said. “Then I get through and go. I don’t think about it. Just get into a hole and get into open space.”
Dowdell’s opening act came last year in his sophomore season, McDonald’s first year as head coach for the Tigers. The new staff recognized his penchant for making big plays happen in space early and they made sure to give him opportunities both in the return game and in the secondary.
It paid dividends. Dowdell ran five punts or kicks back for a score in 2020 and added a touchdown on a pick six, one of two interceptions for the then-underclassman.
“Phil’s done a great job,” McDonald said. “He’s been really aggressive on the punt and kickoff returns, and we like that. Plus he does a great job at wide receiver, running the reverse, and does a great job at defensive back.”
His creative abilities have been on full display to open the season for the Tigers in 2021.
After running a punt back for a score in Dadeville’s season-opening win against Elmore County, Dowdell served as a rare bright spot in the Tigers’ only loss this season to juggernaut Montgomery Catholic.
Receiving a kickoff back around his own 10-yard-line, Dowdell cut left, slipped an arm tackle and ran into a circle of no less than five Montgomery Catholic defenders who seemed to have him pinned against the left sideline.
The game wrecker absorbed a head-on collision but maintained his balance, ran backward to split two Knights, shook another arm tackle, ripped off a beautiful spin move to lose another wall of defenders and finally found green grass to dust off the remaining 65 yards to the end zone.
“I’ll say it’s a good feeling,” Dowdell said about what it’s like to break away on such a play. “But I wouldn’t be able to do it without my teammates. I wouldn’t be able to make it out of the piles if they weren’t blocking or any of that.”
The next week against Pike County he pulled in a punt with his fingertips mid-sprint, broke free of a tackler by jumping back, gave a slight juke to lose a man in open space and ran around the outside of the Bulldogs’ punt coverage team in a magnificent arc to cap a 43-yard return score.
Another 70-yard punt return touchdown for Dowdell in Dadeville’s most recent game at Childersburg was called back for a penalty, and the same happened on a 70-yard score on offense off a reverse play.
It didn’t matter. Dowdell still found the end zone in the game, this time stripping an opposing kick returner in coverage and picking up the loose ball for a scoop ‘n’ score. The Tigers won 33-6.
Dadeville has also blocked a punt this season, and much of it has to do with Dowdell making the types of plays listed above, McDonald said.
“People are so concerned with getting downfield to cover him, they may let up on their protection, it gives an opportunity to block the punt.”
Of course, Dowdell does far more than just provide momentum shifts for the Tigers.
He’s one of the area’s best and most rangy defensive backs, and Dadeville will line him up over the top at free safety or over one of the opposing team’s best wide receivers at cornerback depending on the situation.
“He gives us a guy back there who’s had a lot of interceptions, and when he makes a mistake he learns from it,” McDonald said. “He got beat a couple times, he jumped the wrong guy against Montgomery Catholic. But he learned from it. And that’s the thing, you want a kid who can learn when he does make a mistake.”
On offense he’s a brilliant change of pace from the Tigers’ typical downhill running style, McDonald added.
Dowdell said he’d like to play football at the next level once his time at Dadeville is over but hasn’t been in contact with any schools thus far.
For now, the Tigers can look forward to another year-and-a-half of masterclass performances.