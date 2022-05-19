Horseshoe Bend head football coach Jeremy Phillips got to see his new squad in action this past Friday, and he likes the potential he saw from his Generals.
Horseshoe Bend played its two halves of spring football, one half against Randolph County and one half against Wadley, on Friday afternoon.
The Generals lost both games, 13-6 to Randolph County and 21-0 to Wadley, but Phillips wasn’t going in necessarily looking for wins.
A lot of the new players on Horseshoe Bend have either never played football or never played at the varsity level, so Phillips looked to get them experience. He was also able to see his team install some new schemes and plays
“We weren’t really worried about the scores of the game,” Phillips said. “We were focused on us and working on our fundamentals. We wanted to run our plays correctly and get lined up right. We wanted them to see what a varsity game would be like. I thought they played hard and did what we asked them to do. Overall, I thought our spring went well.”
Horseshoe Bend has a solid mixture of returnees coming back as well as first-year players who impressed in the spring game. Some of the returners who showed out were senior Jacob Turner, senior Rylan Sharpe, senior Taylor Humphrey, senior Luke Jones and senior Sawyer Smith.
Phillips said all of them will be key leaders on the team and their experience will be instrumental to the team’s success this season.
To help complement the returners are some key newcomers, including James Smith as the new quarterback for the Generals.
There’s also Charlie Shivers, who is playing defensive back after being listed as receiver on last year’s roster. Gaines Thomas came out for the team for his first-time ever playing football and he impressed.
Braxton Wilson and Josh Hunt will bring in two different styles of running back, and Braden Phillips did a good job of filling in and replacing the role that Gavin Brazzell left on defense at safety.
“We found some answers that we didn’t necessarily know were going to be there, and that’s always a good thing to happen in the spring,” Phillips said.
Replacing Brazzell will be one of the toughest things to do for Horseshoe Bend this summer and fall. The 2022 graduate was a four-year starter and was the team’s most consistent running back and a dynamic playmaker coming down from the safety position.
He earned countless awards during his time as a General and was a first-team All-Outlook selection last year.
He wasn’t the only big name to graduate from the program, however, as Phillips is looking to replace guys like Dewey Freeman and Holt Tidwell as well.
Phillips thinks his team did a good job of starting that replacement cycle this spring.
“There are a few of those seniors from last year who left some voids for us when they graduated,” Phillips said. “We try to have a mentality of the next guy up. Those guys who were behind them, it’s now their time to step up. They waited their turn and learned their position and got better every year. Now it’s their turn to carry this team and leave their statement.”
Now with spring football over, Phillips is going to give his team some time off before they start the work over the summer. Most of his team plays all three big sports - football, basketball and baseball - so he wants them to be able to relax a little before they hit the summer hard.
Horseshoe Bend starts the 2022 football season on August 19 against Wadley, and he said his team has a hunger about them now heading into the fall.