Pam Robinson went from hiring bowling coaches to being one herself.
The Robinson story, better known as Coach Rob, at Benjamin Russell is one that has been told 100 times and will continue to be told for as long as the high school stands.
Her reach is so massive with the school that Thursday, the Lady Wildcats softball team won a game on the very field dedicated in Robinson’s honor as she helped in the concession stand.
Robinson retired in the late 2010s but could not stay away from the school for long. There was one last challenge ahead of her, and in a sport that she only knew through rec leagues with her friends.
This sport did not require a glove or grass. It did not require knee pads or a net. This one required 60 feet of slick hardwood, 10 maplewood pins and some heavy resin balls. It was time to get bowling.
“Everybody at some point has gone and bowled,” Robinson said. “I was in a bowling league, but I was terrible. But I knew I could organize and put the schedules and practices together.”
Robinson’s background was in softball and volleyball — more traditional sports. While Benjamin Russell has sanctioned a bowling team for several years, Robinson was never intimately involved until now-athletic director Richy Brooks asked if she could fill in as bowling coach.”
“I told him that I might coach bowling if he needed me to,” Robinson said. “So, I just started coaching bowling.”
That first team under Robinson in 2020 consisted of only girls, five eighth graders and three seniors. It was a hodgepodge of athletes who were quite literally learning with their coach as they went.
On a softball field or in a gym, instruction is easy. A coach can show what needs to be done right then and there, and most likely those places are located either at or nearby school.
Unsurprisingly, BRHS does not have a bowling alley within its walls, so practice time is limited to when everyone can get together. Many competitive games had to stand in as practice.
Robinson had a way to fix this problem however. There was this little thing that was not around when she first started her coaching career. It was called the internet.
“I watched a lot of videos to help the kids,” Robinson said. “There is no excuse to not know something or at least not know what the skills look like these days. I would find videos and send them out.”
Aside from watching videos, the girls and Robinson watched the other teams and coaches to pick up on whatever they could on the fly.
That first team finished around .500 and, more importantly, paved the way for future teams.
Nowadays, Benjamin Russell has both a boys and girls team and a coach with a couple years now under her belt.
This past year, both teams were composed of all ninth graders and below, learning to bowl as they went, much like their coach just a few years ago.
Even with a couple years of experience, Robinson is still learning along the way and fellow coaches have been extremely helpful, especially this season.
Stanhope Elmore bowling coach Bridget Wilson is an Alex City native and helped take her team to the state championship. She also helped Robinson along the way, even though the two teams were in the same area.
“Coaches do not try to say that they know everything or hoard all their knowledge,” Robinson said. “Coaches, when you ask questions, they are very helpful. (Wilson) is very helpful.”
Ultimately, the BRHS girls team nearly got into regional playoffs, coming just a few pins short in the end.
The boys struggled a bit more throughout the year, but produced an all-state honorable mention in Caden Bowen. This season’s all-state list was the first of its kind for bowling, and while Robinson does not claim she taught Bowen much of anything, his honor still came under her stewardship.
“I wish I could take credit for Caden Bowen but I can’t,” Robinson said with a laugh. “He has been working on bowling for a long time, and he is very good. He is really good.”
Continuity is a big portion of how Robinson wants to build her program, however long her tenure may last.
Since 2016, the Wildcats have had a handful of coaches, which Robinson thinks is a factor in the large amount of turnover on the teams. If she can continue to get players like Bowen, only a ninth grader, to excel and stick with the program then Robinson may be able to lead the team to bigger and better heights and leave it better than when she started.
“The key to any sport is continuity and consistency,” Robinson said. “If you can get the players to buy in, even if the coach doesn’t know a ton, you can then just work at it.”
Along with help from coaches, other players and YouTube, Robinson’s team has had help from bowling alleys to keep the program going strong.
In her first year, Robinson got the team’s home alley to loan the kids balls to travel and play with. The conditions of the equipment may not have been great, but it was plenty for Robinson and her kids.
“Bowling center balls are balls that are really old and have little divots in them, which do make a difference when bowling down a lane,” Robinson said. “But thankfully we had the same balls we practice with to go bowling with.”
With her new and better equipment this season thanks to donations, Robinson saw a visible uptick in production with balls that were lacking those old divots.
“I saw real improvement in the kids,” Robinson said. “I am excited about them.”
As for if she has plans to coach into the future, that is up in the air, like a pin falling back into its collector.
If Benjamin Russell finds a coach with experience and wants the job, Robinson will step aside.
If not, then the longtime coach and short time retiree will continue on.
“I have enjoyed it,” Robinson said. “I have really enjoyed the kids. You never know what the future will bring though. I would've never thought that I would retire then go coach bowling.”