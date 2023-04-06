The stud athlete Avontae Wilson is for Dadeville almost was never to be.
When Wilson was involved in a car accident as a youngster, he was told he might never be able to compete at a high level in sports — or even so much as participate in regular physical education classes.
As only a second grader, Wilson was told he was developing issues in relation to motor skills and overall ability and function with his body.
But that was then and this is now.
The car accident that once almost derailed Wilson’s athletic career, and potentially quality of life are all in the past, as Wilson has been a staple athlete for the Tigers for years, even signing to play college football at Northwest Mississippi Community College on National Signing Day. His accomplishments have been recognized beyond just Dadeville as he was named a winner of the Class 3A Region 4 Bryant-Jordan scholarship.
“It is a really triumphant-type story,” said Chris Hand, Dadeville principal and track and field coach. “He went from having to learn how to do all his physical activities again, to (signing to play football).”
Hand, who coached and taught both of Wilson’s parents, said Wilson’s size is a special gift most people don’t have. His “linebacker build” even gets him confused for athletic staff, instead of the high school athlete he really is.
“We had a trainer come up and ask ‘Is he a coach?,’ Hand said. “I had to say, ‘No sir, he is in high school.’ He looked at me and said, ‘Are you serious?’”
Wilson was dealt a hand that would hinder most people. But Wilson is not most people.
In his senior year, Wilson was a huge factor for Dadeville’s undefeated regular season in football, a playoff berth in basketball and multiple top placements for Hand’s track team.
Because of winning the Bryant-Jordan scholarship in the Achievement category, he was awarded a one-time $3,000 scholarship to be used at the college level. He is also eligible to compete for up to $7,500 in additional scholarship money at the state banquet April 10.
Wilson was nominated by lifelong teacher and friend of Wilson’s family Leslie Lofton, Hand and football coach Roger McDonald, who all have seen up close and personal the development of not only the student-athlete, but the overall selfless man Wilson is.
“I think that is why he won it,” Hand said. “He has not only overcome a lot, but his grades are good too. He has really done an extraordinary job. He sees himself more as a mentor and a role model.”
Harkening back to his days as a grade schooler, being told he may not be able to be like the other kids, Wilson now helps as a high school aid with Dadeville Elementary’s physical education classes.
“He sees himself as a way people can say, ‘Hey, you can achieve this. You may have things that you can’t control, but you can overcome that and get a college scholarship.’ He is a testament to that, he really is,” Hand said. “He is definitely an inspiring story.”
Each individual region winner is eligible to compete within their class for an additional $3,500 scholarship. Then each of the seven overall region winners in the Achievement category from class 1A to 7A are in competition for the Overall Achievement Award which yields a $4,000 scholarship.
Statewide winners will be announced at the annual Bryant-Jordan banquet on April 10 in Birmingham. Since its inception in 1986, more than $10 million in scholarship aid has been presented by the Bryant-Jordan program.