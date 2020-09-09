Reeltown has a whole new look to it this year with a large portion of last year’s offense having moved on from the program. The absence of previous players has left holes open for other players to emerge as stars for the Rebels.
With Cameron Faison gone, the Rebels have needed someone to step up and be that speed running back to split the carries with Scooter Brooks. Dakarian Hughley has done just that, and he is the Outlook Player of the Week.
According to coach Matt Johnson, the junior has impressed him as well as the rest of the coaching staff and players with how well he runs with the football. Just this past week against Childersburg, Hughley rushed for over 100 yards on just 13 carries, leading the Rebels in rushing en route to an almost 300-yard night for the Reeltown rushing offense.
Having earned the nickname “Juicy,” Hughley has a swagger about him and the way he runs with the ball in his hand. Hughley has also taken a page out of Brooks’ book with his aggressive run style by breaking the first tackle almost every time. One defender isn’t going to bring Hughley down as he always seems to find a way to wiggle out of a tackle or run through a defensive back. With his somewhat slender stature, it is a pleasant surprise to see Hughley take on linebackers in the hole and win more times than not. The hand strength to reach out for first downs in the pile has allowed drives to continue on multiple occasions throughout the early season.
Hughley’s value to the Rebels goes further than one thinks on the surface. Having Hughley as another option takes a lot of pressure off of Reeltown’s new quarterback Gabe Bryant as well. Hughley helps Bryant and the offense get into third-and-short or even second-and-short situations, which is where any offense can flourish. Bryant is still getting acquainted with being a starting quarterback, so having Brooks and Hughley as options he can give the ball to more than half the time helps tremendously.
Hughley’s emergence has taken the burden and miles off Brooks, who was expected to take a majority of the Rebels’ carries this season, and has kept him in his most valuable role as the short yardage and power back for Reeltown.
Starting wide receiver Johnny Brown was thought to be the backup running back behind Brooks but is now free to be out wide where he is most dangerous as the Rebels’ big time playmaker and an added weapon for Bryant to throw to besides Marcus Haynes. With the absence of Brown at receiver, Haynes would have been targeted more by defenses with extra safety help but is now in one-on-one situations more times than not.
Now with defenses having Haynes and Brown out wide with Hughley and Brooks in the backfield, tight end Logan Lee is able to make plays because it’s simply too much for defenses to worry about. With this group, the Reeltown offense has a chance to put Montgomery Catholic’s defense on notice this week.