This week’s Outlook Fan’s Choice Player of the Week is Caly Carlisle from Horseshoe Bend School as nearly 1,000 votes were cast for all three athletes this week.
Carlisle won the vote with 317 of them going to her after a solid week where she averaged .556 at the plate with five RBIs and three doubles in 11 plate appearances for the squad.
"Caly is one those players who just has a fight in her to win. I've seen it on the softball field and I have seen it while she's playing volleyball and basketball," Horseshoe Bend softball head coach Hagen Whiteard said. "Her drive has a direct influence on her teammates. Her bat has come alive in the last couple of weeks and it's perfect timing. She also does a great job for us on the mound."