Each week during the high school spring sports season, there will be a poll to honor a Fans Choice Player of the Week based on fan voting throughout the week.
Voting begins Tuesday and closes Friday morning on alexcityoutlook.com. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Outlook.
This week’s candidates are:
Holt Tidwell
School: Horseshoe Bend
Last Week: Granted, the Generals only played one game last week following a long layover in action but it was enough for Holt Tidwell to re-establish himself at the plate. Tidwell went 3-for-4 with an RBI during the Generals’ loss to Elmore County over the weekend. Tidwell’s current season batting average is .515 which leads the team.
Logan Lee
School: Reeltown
Last Week: Reeltown was on a roll with four games played last week and Lee was a big part of that. Lee was 7-for-14 at the plate with six RBIs. With a .500 average at the plate, Lee also drove in six runs and scored four with his own legs.
Ethan Adcox
School: Dadeville
Last Week: Ethan Adcox was dangerous at the plate and despite the Tigers coming away with wins, Adcox was 8-for-12 at the plate and forced three walks. Overall, Adcox was .667 at the plate with an on-base percentage of .733.