Each week during the high school spring sports season, there will be a poll to honor a Fans Choice Player of the Week based on fan voting throughout the week.
Voting begins Tuesday and closes Friday morning on alexcityoutlook.com. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Outlook.
This week’s candidates are:
Emma Tapley
School: Benjamin Russell
Last Week: Benjamin Russell’s softball program has a ton of talent but none really shone brighter last week than Emma Tapley. Tapley drove in five RBIs for the Wildcats which included a 3-for-3 day against Sylacauga.
Tripp McKinley
School: Dadeville
Last Week: Hard to argue why Tripp is back on the poll. Last week, McKinley produced a perfect game against Beulah during his only pitching start of the week to punch the Tigers ticket to the postseason.
Bella Studdard
School: Reeltown
Last Week: Three games last week for the Rebels weren’t the greatest for the program but Bella Studdard was a big offensive threat throughout the week. In 12 plate appearances, Studdard managed to pick up six hits, four doubles, a home run and drove in six runs off her own bat. Studdard was .600 for the week with an on base percentage of .667.