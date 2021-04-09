This week’s Outlook Fan’s Choice Player of the Week is Holt Tidwell from Horseshoe Bend School, bringing the honor to the Generals.
With nearly 1,500 reader votes cast for all three athletes this week, fans placed their votes for Tidwell. During his play last week for the Generals, Tidwell was able to go 3-for-4 at the plate on the week with an RBI.
Tidwell averaged a .515 batting average during this stretch of the season.
“He had a big week for us,” Horseshoe Bend head baseball coach Jason Johnson said. “He has been hitting it well all year. He does a good job of putting it in play. He doesn’t strike out and is a good situational hitter. He also is probably our best RBI guy.”