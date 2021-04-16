This week’s Outlook Fan’s Choice Player of the Week is Emma Tapley from Benjamin Russell High School.
With over 1,000 reader votes cast for all three athletes, Tapley picked up this week’s honor. During last week’s play for the softball program, Tapley drove in five RBIs in a big game against Sylacauga while also going 3-for-3.
“Her bat is definitely an asset to our team,” Benjamin Russell girls’ softball coach Jessica Johnson said. “She always seems to come through in big situations. I’m so proud of her. She is very deserving of this award.”
It doesn’t hurt that Tapley is also catching really well for the Wildcats in her first season of work.
“Emma has really stepped up this year,” Johnson said. “She has caught every game for us and done a great job.”