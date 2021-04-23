This week’s Outlook Fan’s Choice Player of the Week is Benjamin Russell girl’s soccer athlete Camilla Sanchez.
With over 3,000 reader votes cast for all three athletes, Sanchez earned the honor over Dadeville’s Grace McCrary by a narrow 42 vote margin. In the past few weeks for the Lady Wildcats soccer program, Sanchez tallied seven goals over the past two area games and one playoff game for the Wildcats.
“Camilla is a hardworking, talented player who has yet to realize her full potential,” BRHS head coach Lee Wagoner said. “Over the past week she has stepped up and been the go to scorer as an eighth-grader. Her teammates have trusted her with that role as well.”
Sanchez was pivotal in the game against Wetumpka scoring a late goal to help seal the 2-1 victory and scored the only goal for the Wildcats against Helena in the postseason.