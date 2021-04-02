This week’s Outlook Fan’s Choice Player of the Week is Taylor Harris from Benjamin Russell High School, bringing the honor to the Wildcats for the second time in a row behind Owen Wilson’s selection last week.
With nearly 2,000 reader votes cast for all three athletes this week, fans placed their votes by a slim 84 vote margin for Harris. During her play last week for the Wildcats, Harris was able to go 3-for-8 at the plate on the week.
Her pitching performance was also flawless in a win over Opelika going the complete game striking out nine batters during their tough slate.
“Taylor Harris is extremely deserving of this award. Taylor means so much to our program,” BRHS coach Jessica Johnson said. “She displays great character and a great work ethic. Taylor is a team leader and goes above and beyond to encourage and assist her teammates. Her athletic ability speaks for itself on the field. She is an integral part of our team and is willing to do anything asked of her to help our team succeed. She pours her heart into this sport and our program. She is an asset to our team.”