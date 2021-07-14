A large chunk of Post-it’s sales have probably come from Ashley Walker.
The now-former Point University distance runner and Benjamin Russell High School graduate loves sticky notes. She puts them on her bathroom mirror. She puts them where she keeps her toilet paper. She puts them on her desk, in her car and in her backpack.
On them she writes all her goals in life, big and small, so she can see them constantly throughout the day. Grow spiritually. Be a good friend. Allow myself to learn.
Make the 2028 Olympics.
“Every time a workout gets hard or a race gets hard, I know that I’m training for something bigger than myself,” Walker said.
Walker’s made unbelievable progress after picking up cross country and distance running a mere three years ago.
She used to puke after running three miles. Today she’s jaunting 70, 80, even 90 miles a week, and to cap it off this season, she captured NAIA All-American honors in the women’s 5k for track, finishing seventh at the championship race in May.
Now she’s fixed her gaze on running’s biggest stage, and with the unrelenting drive to improve Walker possesses, she just might get there.
“To get her to take a day off is like pulling nails,” Point cross country and distance running head coach Greg Mann said. “She’d rather jam glue down her fingernails than take a day off, because she thinks she’s gonna lose some type of fitness or something else.”
Walker’s running career began with a casual invitation from her friend Gabby Watson in her junior year of high school.
To that point in her life she’d been obsessed with softball, the only sport she’d ever played. Watson told her they should try running cross country together.
She’d run out of passion for the batted ball sport and hung up her cleats earlier that year.
“I loved softball to the point where it became unhealthy, if I’m being completely transparent,” Walker said. “It became extremely unhealthy. I had a mini identity crisis at 14 or 15 because all my friends played softball, that’s all I knew, I had done it for so long.”
In search of runners for his distance team, Mann, who is also from Alex City, reached out to Walker about joining the Skyhawks.
At that time Walker wanted to go to Auburn for zookeeping. She felt something calling her to go to the school in Georgia instead.
“I didn’t really love running at that time, it was just kind of something I would do with my friend,” Walker said. “After about 15 minutes on the phone with coach Mann, I bought into what he was saying. I still don’t know to this day, it was very unlike me. I’m someone who likes to have something planned out, I’m not a very spontaneous person I would think. It was just a spur of the moment commitment I made.”
Soon after Walker accepted the opportunity to run for Point, Mann called her and had a conversation about her race-day approach. What she did to warm-up, what she did to cool down, how she trained during the week.
Walker first asked why she’d warm up before running a 5k. Then she revealed she didn’t train at all, she just showed up and ran the races, often eating a hearty breakfast of honey buns beforehand.
“Everything,” Mann said when asked what she needed coaching on. “Just the fundamentals, how to run properly. We started working on her at lower mileage, and just continuously built her and built her.”
Still, her superhuman work ethic was apparent right away.
Behind the scenes Walker said she was calling her mom in tears early on in her freshman season, not thinking she could go on, but she continued showing up to practice every day.
By the end of her freshman year at Point, she’d made nationals.
“For me personally, I think it was really about buying into my coach, what I was doing, and those around me who bought into me,” Walker said.
Soon Walker started to enjoy the sport, and she couldn’t be denied the opportunity to run all the time, to keep getting better.
Even injuries couldn’t stop her.
Just before nationals, everything went wrong with Walker’s left leg. Her ankle was sprained. Her calf was tight. She had pinched nerves in her foot.
Mann started noticing a slight limp at practice and told her to get checked out. She lied to her physician and said she wasn’t in pain, then ran at nationals on her hampered limb.
“It wasn’t my best idea, I wouldn’t recommend that to anybody else. If you’re hurting, tell the doctor,” Walker said. “But I did lie. I really wanted to race nationals. If I could go back, I wouldn’t change it. It was in Washington, I did not race well at all, but it was about the experience itself, making it as a freshman, the women who I met there and am still friends with today.”
Now that she’s hit her stride moving into her third year at the collegiate level, Mann said it’s a joy to watch her attack the race course.
Walker’s not someone Mann has to flag down to run her 70 or 80 miles a week. He hasn’t had to scold her for improper eating or sleeping. Her biggest flaw in fact, the coach said, is that she places too little emphasis on recovery.
It’s one thing the coach said his runner will need to work on before arriving at the Olympic stage.
“Be patient. Be patient in her training. There’s a method, and it’s a systematic, methodical process, and if you run too much too soon, you’re gonna set yourself back.”
Mann added that she’ll need to improve on some of the little details around running, she sometimes has a tendency not to upload her Garmin run-tracking information on time.
Walker said she takes her motivation from the people around her.
“At the end of the day, I cannot do any of it without first and foremost, my faith and God giving me that chance every single day, and my coach, and my teammates,” Walker said. “I have the best support system around me, as far as women who I train with who believe in me sometimes when I don’t even believe in myself.”
Walker will be off to Montevallo next year to continue her running career at a higher collegiate division, but she and Mann still discuss her Olympic ambitions weekly, the coach said.
She wants to make the trials in 2024 as a stepping stone to make the team in 2028. She’s staying grounded in the meantime, though.
“‘28 will probably be Ashley’s Olympic year. Hopefully. Ideally,” Walker said. “‘24 I just want to make the trials. I would be so ecstatic to make the trials, I would just be happy to be there. But I don’t think I’ve ever talked to a runner, even people who run marathons recreationally, who hasn’t said making it to the trials or making an Olympic team wouldn’t be their dream.
“If you told me four years ago that I’d be running 80, 90 mile weeks, I would’ve laughed. I would’ve said, ‘No. You’re wrong. I don’t know who told you that, I don’t care if God told you that. That’s wrong.’ But I do have that goal. It’s on the longer term, I’ve got a lot, a lot, a lot of work to do but it is there.”
Perhaps her sticky notes will prove more of a prophecy than an ambition.