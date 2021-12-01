Alexis Lamberth (12) at an AHSAA basketball game between the Benjamin Russell Wildcats and the Opelika Bulldogs at Benjamin Russell High School in New Site, Ala on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
While the end result wasn’t optimal for Benjamin Russell girls basketball Tuesday, there was plenty of growth shown for a team still searching for its first win of the season.
The Wildcats scored their most points of the year and showed some grit after halftime in a 56-43 loss to Opelika.
“I think we played with really good intensity in spurts,” Benjamin Russell coach Latreisha Moon said. “I think we gave really good effort, way better than we’ve been giving in the past. If you ask me, this is our best game we’ve played since we started playing other than the summer.”
Tylicia Calhoun led the way for Benjamin Russell with 18 points. Naskia Russell and Tamya Harris followed with eight and six, respectively.
The Bulldogs led 38-21 at halftime after outscoring the Wildcats by at least six in each of the first two opening quarters. A 22-point first, especially, worked wonders to help their lead.
In the locker room Moon made sure her team knew it wasn’t out of contention.
“At halftime I told the girls, if we continue to play, we’re going to win the game,” Moon said.
Defense sparked a third-quarter extended run for Benjamin Russell to chop the lead all the way down to six.
It opened the period on an 11-2 burst to cut Opelika’s edge to 40-32, then kept pace as the fourth quarter opened and managed to work that tally to 46-40.
“The two-on-two defense was working,” Moon said. “We did it really well tonight. I mean, we had a couple of gaps in there where we let them slide in, but other than that I think we played defense pretty good.”
The Bulldogs managed to close it out from there, though, rattling off a 10-3 extended run of its own in the closing stretches.
Moving forward, Moon looks to build off the Wildcats’ strong second-half response. Stringing together multiple periods similar to it could help the team start to gain some traction. Consistency and ball control are also key.
“I think if we could have cut down on our turnovers just a little bit it would have been a different outcome,” Moon said. “We had some turnovers, crucial turnovers.”
Benjamin Russell’s next test comes at home against Auburn Thursday, a team who beat the Wildcats 66-27 earlier in the year.