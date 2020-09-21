It’s time for fishing enthusiasts, newbies and anyone looking to help out a good cause to break out the fishing poles for some friendly competition.
Ferst Readers of Tallapoosa County is hosting its second annual Fish for Ferst Charity Bass Tournament on Oct. 3. The event is being held at Chuck’s Marina and begins at “Ferst” light at 5:30 a.m. with weigh-ins beginning at 2 p.m.
Participants don’t have to be pros, as the event is for nonexperienced anglers. According to event organizer Elaine Toney, it is encouraged young children and grandparents fish together as a way of bonding.
Ferst Readers’ mission is to get more children in the community reading and fundraising is a crucial part of that mission.
“The Fish for Ferst event is the biggest moneymaker for our nonprofit program,” Toney said, “which is great for it being new to the area.”
Ferst Readers was created in Madison, Georgia by Robin Ferst over 20 years ago and has continued to grow throughout the years. Toney is a founding member of the Ferst Readers of Tallapoosa County and has been the leading force when it comes to educating the youth through this program. The nonprofit organization is ran by numerous retired teachers, pharmacists and other people around the community.
To enter the competition, teams of up to two anglers are eligible to register for $150 plus an optional $15 ‘largest bass’ buy in. The weigh-in consists of the bass being weighed and the highest weight total is rewarded a cash prize from first place to fourth place. The cash prize includes $750 to the first-place winner, $550 to second-place, $350 to third-place and finally $200 to the fourth-place fisherman, respectively. The largest bass winner will receive 90% of their buy-in back.
Last year’s tournament proved to be a family-fun event that benefits children all across the county from ages 0 to 5 learn how to read and become better readers. For just $36 a year, a child can receive one book each month.
“We are extremely fortunate to have such a supportive community,” Toney said. “We hope to have the same turnout for the tournament we did last year.”
Breakfast will be held first thing in the morning and will consist of coffee and muffins. For those who may be tagging along but not fishing, there are plenty of food options and beverages to be enjoyed at Chuck’s Marina.
Some rules and regulations are required during the competition. No professional anglers may participate. Only artificial bait is allowed, and any dead bass presented at weigh-in will subject the entrant to a 1/4-pound penalty. Boat liability insurance also is required for all vessels that enter the tournament.
Registration for the competition will last until the 5:30 a.m. start time on Oct. 3.