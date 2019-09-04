The lexicon of sports is full of wonderfully awful clichés like: “We have to play them one game at a time,” and “We must win the line of scrimmage” and “That guy really gives 110%.”
I use them. You use them. We all use them. They roll off the tongue like melted butter.
One of my favorites is “Football is a game of inches.”
While clichés are overused — it wouldn’t be a cliché if it wasn’t — and often tiresome, they contain some of the greatest truths of sports and life.
Football actually is a game of inches and that was clearly on display when Auburn defeated Oregon, 27-21, Saturday night. Oregon punt returner Jevon Holland tightroped the sideline for 81 yards setting up the Ducks at the Tiger 9-yard line in the second quarter up, 14-3. He was less than 3 inches from stepping out of bounds and giving Oregon a long field. Considering the way they had blistered the Auburn defense in the first quarter, that might have been a good thing.
Instead, the Ducks called a read option with the wonderful field position. Quarterback Justin Herbert had the ball knocked out of his hand by his own running back and Auburn defensive end Big Kat Bryant scooped it up and ran 83 yards the other way.
Instead of 21-3, the score became 14-6.
In the fourth quarter, Oregon was trying to run out the clock and faced a third and 5 at the Auburn 41-yard line. Herbert completed a pass, but Tiger safety Jamien Sherwood made the tackle inches short of the first down. The Ducks went for it and didn’t get it. Auburn couldn’t capitalize immediately, but the stop set it up in great field position for the next drive.
On the final drive, Bo Nix dove for a first down on fourth and 3 and got it by a matter of inches. The game was over if he didn’t.
I have been opining for the last few weeks about how Nix is not a typical freshman and I stand by that statement. However, I also tried to remind myself not to place unrealistic expectations on him.
Sure, I was hoping he would come in and play like a seasoned veteran. In a lot of ways, he did. In a lot of other ways, he did not.
Nix made a lot of freshmen mistakes and he’s going to make a lot more. He’s a freshman and that’s what freshman do. While his numbers didn’t look great — he was 13 of 31 for 177 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions — Nix made a number of beautiful throws right on the money. He also established his ability to run the football effectively and extend plays.
The experience of playing a high-level team in front of a nationally televised audience is invaluable. Win or lose, it was going to be an incredible teaching moment for him that could not be duplicated in a practice.
The fact he led the offense on a game-winning drive in the final two minutes and erased a 15-point deficit is like a script from Hollywood. We won’t really know how good the Ducks are for a few weeks, but I’ll be surprised if they don’t win the Pac-12.
As for Nix, I truly believe the sky is the limit for his career at Auburn, but all good things in due time. Let’s allow him to mature and grow into the job each and every week.
I’ll leave you with one final cliché for the road: “You can’t coach experience.”