Four games are all that remain that separates the next NBA Champion from the rest of the crop.
The Boston Celtics are the NBA’s second most historical team, winning 17 championship titles in 21 trips to the finals and rivaled only by the 17-time NBA champions in the LA Lakers.
Facing them in the 2022 NBA Finals is the most historical team in recent history who have reached six finals in eight years, the first team to accomplish such a feat since the 1990s Michael Jordan led Bulls, the Golden State Warriors.
What may be the most polarizing matchup between old bloods and new bloods, offensive juggernauts and defensive workhorses begins on Thursday evening as the Warriors host the Celtics in game one of the NBA Finals in San Francisco’s Chase Center.
Path through and to
The Boston Celtics have had less than an easy path through the Eastern Conference playoffs for a bid at the 2022 title, securing a 4-0 sweep of the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving led Brooklyn Nets and serving Durant his first NBA playoff sweep in 12 appearances in the playoffs. Cherry on top was forcing a cancellation of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s dreams of a back-to-back title.
The Miami Heat took the best defensive team in the regular season and the playoffs to a game seven Eastern Conference Finals matchup in their house before Boston forced a 17-point first quarter that Miami never could claw back from.
During these playoffs, Celtics three-time NBA All-Defensive First Team guard Marcus Smart was named the 2021-2022 Defensive Player of the Year. A first of his career.
The Golden State Warriors had a quite different route to the finals through the West, downing next generation players on less-than super teams like Luka Doncic and Ja Morant while gentlemen sweeping the back-to-back MVP in Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Morant, the 2022 Most Improved Player of the Year, missed three games during the second-round series with the Dubs.
Both teams had a little injury luck on their side in this year’s playoffs, like so many others have en route to an NBA title.
While the Bucks had their star player on the court in Antetokounmpo, the team’s second option, Khris Middleton, played zero minutes of the series matchup against the Celtics. Similarly, the 2022 Sixth Man of the Year, Tyler Herro, was too banged up to play consistent minutes for a hobbled Heat team who was dealing with injuries with Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry for much of the seven-game series.
Morant has had struggles staying on the court this season and missed a total of 25 games while he dealt with injuries. During that 25-game stretch, the Grizzlies posted a 20-5 record while defeating teams like the Warriors, the Nets, the Suns, the Mavericks and the Heat before resting the team’s starters for the final three games. Noncoincidentally, the Grizzlies’ largest win margin of the playoffs was a 39-point win over the Warriors with Morant resting on the sidelines.
But the path to the finals for these two teams stretches beyond just the impact of these playoffs and this past year’s offseason.
Boston has made trips to the Eastern Conference Finals four out of the last six seasons but have only made it to the finals once. Last season, Boston was a .500-win team and a first-round gentlemen sweep in the playoffs.
The Warriors won 15 games during the Covid rattled 2020-2021 season and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2011. The next season, Curry’s average of 32 points a game propelled him to his second career NBA scoring title while the Warriors got knocked out of the very first NBA Play-In Tournament by Morant and the Grizzlies. Again missing the playoffs after making it to five straight NBA finals before 2020.
League-Altering Ramifications
Stephen Curry claiming his career-first NBA Finals MVP and a fourth NBA title may shift the debate for top 10 all-time NBA players pretty drastically. Furthermore, Lebron James’ recognition as the face of the league and of this generation may take a hit as Curry ties him in number of titles in six less years in the league.
Boston getting its 18th ring will thrust it past the LA Lakers for the most championships by a team in NBA history and may bring in a new age of defensive focused basketball to the league. If the Celtics defense slows down the Warriors No. 1 rated offense enough for a title, the current climate of the NBA which focuses on hot offenses and capable shooters may be pushed to the side for a more defensive mindset.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum has been on the cusp of being considered a league superstar and an NBA title may be exactly what he needs to be risen to those heights. Andrew Wiggins, a former No. 1 overall pick in the draft, could sway some opinions one way or another about his future in Golden State and his legacy as a No. 1 overall pick based on his play in the finals.
With either team’s win of the title, the off-season conversations surrounding team building will focus on the fact that both trios of stars for the Warriors and Celtics were drafted by each team instead of being an orchestrated super team or a generational player leaving one team for a chance at a title with another. NBA front offices are usually concerned with success in the now as opposed to building for the future so to see the core for both NBA finals sculpted solely by the front office in the draft room may urge other teams to follow the same trend of investing young.
Players to Look Out For
Warriors:
Steph Curry: 34 years old, 3x NBA Champion, NBA All-Time 3-point Shooter, Leader
Draymond Green: 32 years old, 3x NBA Champion, 5x All-NBA Defensive Team, Defensive Co-Leader
Klay Thompson: 32 years old, 3x NBA Champion, 5x NBA All-Star, Second Star
Kevon Looney: 26 years old, 2x NBA Champion, played most games of his career this season, Warriors only big man
Andrew Wiggins: 27 years old, 2022 NBA All-Star, Former No. 1 Draft Pick in 2014, considered “Boom or Bust”
Jordan Poole: 22 years old, averaging 18.5 points per game, Warriors young legs
Celtics:
Jayson Tatum: 24 years old, 3x NBA All-Star, 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Finals MVP, Leader
Jaylen Brown: 25 years old, 2021 NBA All-Star, averaging 23 points per game in playoffs, Co-Leader
Marcus Smart: 28 years old, 3x NBA All-Defensive First Team, NBA Defensive Player of the Year 2022, Defensive Leader
Al Horford: 35 years old, 5x NBA All-Star, old soul of the Celtics
Robert Williams: 24 years old, NBA All-Second Defensive Team, started 61 games this season, nicknamed “Time Lord” for quick impact in short minutes
When and Where to Watch
Thursday, June 2
Game One: Celtics at Warriors in San Francisco, 8 p.m. CST on ABC, ESPN3, the ESPN app and Fubo TV
Sunday, June 5
Game Two: Celtics at Warriors in San Francisco, 7 p.m. CST on ABC, ESPN3, the ESPN app and Fubo TV
Wednesday, June 8
Game Three: Warriors at Celtics in Boston, 8 p.m. CST on ABC, ESPN3, the ESPN app and Fubo TV
Friday, June 10
Game Four: Warriors at Celtics in Boston, 8 p.m. CST on ABC, ESPN3, the ESPN app and Fubo TV
Monday, June 13
*Game Five: Celtics at Warriors in San Francisco, 8 p.m. CST on ABC, ESPN3, the ESPN app and Fubo TV
Thursday, June 16
*Game Six: Warriors at Celtics in Boston, 8 p.m. CST on ABC, ESPN3, the ESPN app and Fubo TV
Sunday, June 19
*Game Seven: Celtics at Warriors in San Francisco, 7 p.m. CST on ABC, ESPN3, the ESPN app and Fubo TV
*if necessary.