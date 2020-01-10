Opelika’s girls basketball team came with lunch pails in hand Friday night when it came to Benjamin Russell. With a 50-32 victory over the Wildcats, the Bulldogs were riding high thanks to senior Julia Worth who led all scorers with 14.
Worth was a surgeon dissecting the Benjamin Russell defense with quick passes. When the ball wasn’t in her hands, she was finding ways to get wide open for big time shots.
The first half was a tightly-contested game that saw Opelika get up to a seven-point lead, but the Wildcats fought back and made it a close nip-and-tuck game for the first 16 minutes of game play.
The second half was a different story as things fell apart quick for the Wildcats. Opelika came out in the second half in a full-court press on defense that left Benjamin Russell’s guards completely uncomfortable from whistle to whistle.
“The press from them on defense killed us,” BRHS girls basketball coach Latreisha Moon said. “We had a game plan for it coming in and we went over it more at the half but we let it beat us.”
Opelika’s Amanda Hughley and Kaitlyn Bryant lived in the backcourt of the Wildcats, forcing turnovers nearly every possession of the third quarter turning them into points more often than not on the other end.
“Our guards didn’t play as well as they usually do,” Moon said. “We turned it over too much and didn’t score enough. If we want to have more consistency as a team and make a playoff push, we need more people scoring and we have to beat teams like Opelika when we play them.”
The fourth quarter saw a burst of points from Benjamin Russell but the damage had been done. Benjamin Russell’s Brooklyn Edwards led the team in points and rebounds.
“She played one of her best games (Friday night) and we have to continue to play through her but others have to get involved on offense,” Moon said. “We can’t be predictable and only play through her. We have to get other girls to knock down shots.”