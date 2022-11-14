With only two teams competing in the second round of the playoffs, it is only right to feature just two players as not to pit two kids from one school together. Dadeville and Reeltown both played entirely different games on Friday, as the Tigers slugged it out in a loss to Thomasville while the Rebels ran to victory over Long. Both schools have one big similarity though, as they both have yet again yielded fantastic performances from their star players.
Dadeville quarterback Jordan Rambo
While Dadeville and Rambo’s undefeated season may have come to a close on Friday, it was by Rambo’s arm that the Tigers were able to keep the game so close. With under six minutes to go in the game against Thomasville, down 8-0, Rambo led his team on a game-tying scoring drive. He completed a touchdown pass to Antojuan Woody, one of his two touchdown throws on the day, to even the game at eight and give his team a chance at victory.
After a Phil Dowdell interception, Rambo again led his team down to near the end zone to attempt a game-tying field goal that fell short.
In overtime, down again but this time 15-8, the senior Rambo mustered his squad and led another scoring drive. His second touchdown toss went to Jay Burns, putting Dadeville down 15-14. While the Tigers were not able to manage the game winning two-pointer, Rambo’s performance was a valiant one in his final game at Dadeville.
Reeltown athlete Buck Thompson
No one seems to have an answer for Reeltown’s revolving door of running backs, and that was still the case on Friday against Long. While Thompson is not the every down back for the Rebels, as the blue and white have over half a dozen guys that rush the ball, he made his touches count.
Up 7-0, and after a long run by Arthur Woods, Thompson punched in his first of two touchdowns on the night. While Woods may have led the team in rushing, it was by Thompson that the Rebels kept getting on the board.
Defensively, Thompson grabbed one of Reeltown’s five picks. With time winding down in the first half, Long and Reeltown battled at the goal line for four straight plays, ultimately culminating in Thompson’s end zone interception to keep the game scoreless.
Opening the second half, Thompson scored his second as Reeltown rushed for over 400 yards en route to a third round playoff berth against B.B. Comer.
