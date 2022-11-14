PLAYER OF THE WEEK second round of playoffs
With only two teams competing in the second round of the playoffs, it is only right to feature just two players as not to pit two kids from one school together. Dadeville and Reeltown both played entirely different games on Friday, as the Tigers slugged it out in a loss to Thomasville while the Rebels ran to victory over Long. Both schools have one big similarity though, as they both have yet again yielded fantastic performances from their star players. 

