Players’ off-court personas often bleed into their on-court playstyles.
Such is the case for Central Coosa basketball’s one-two guard combo of Trae Butler and DeQualon Thomas.
Butler, a senior point guard, is the Cougars’ “energizer bunny” as coach Richard Bell put it, their vocal leader, top offensive distributor and lockdown on-ball defender.
Thomas, a junior shooting guard, provides the team with its most composed and consistent scoring threat. He didn’t need an abundance of words to describe his mental approach to that side of the game.
“I just know I’m finna go get a bucket,” Thomas said.
Playing in their final season together, the duo’s personalities have meshed to elevate Coosa to an 8-3 record, with their ultimate objective being to add another ring to the storied history of the Cougars’ basketball program.
“It’s like one’s cool and one’s really hot,” Coosa coach Richard Bell said. “I wish they had another year together.”
There’s an unmistakable ease and confidence with which Thomas conducts himself.
His slick all-gold watch paired with gold tip dreadlocks and level tone of voice are outward reflections of a demeanor that’s as eye-catching as it is calm and collected.
“He never gets too high, never gets too low,” Bell said. “Classroom, practice, games, he’s always the same way.”
Easy and confident are apt ways to describe Thomas’ scoring as well.
Bell noted the shooting guard is a threat at all three levels; at the rim, from mid range and beyond the arc knocking down 3-pointers. He’s tallied 13.2 points per game, including a 34-point outburst against Benjamin Russell in December.
“It’s his composure and his herky-jerky style, which is hard to get a grasp on [for defenders],” Bell said. “Very consistent. But that’s the biggest thing about him, he can’t be sped up. That’s the biggest quality about him. He always plays even-keeled, and that makes him hard to stop.”
The shooting aspect is Thomas’ favorite.
“It’s just fun, I like shooting. Don’t know why though,” Thomas said.
With Butler running point, he gets ample opportunities to introduce basketballs to nets.
Butler averages more than three assists per game, doling out opportunities for teammates to score while picking up 11.6 points per game himself.
He shines even brighter on the defensive side, however, a pure on-ball menace who collects three steals per contest.
“It’s polar opposites,” Bell said. “Trae is more the energizer bunny. He’s always high-strung. He’s our best defender, he’s always going to get everybody involved in the offense and the defense.”
Thomas might be the Cougars’ claws, but Butler is the backbone.
Not only does the team’s offense and defense run through him, Bell said he’s the player that’s always chatting teammates up, raising the intensity in games and at practice.
And again, it’s just the way he’s always been, in his daily life and in sports. Central Coosa football coach Brett Thomas pointed to Butler as the team’s jolt of adrenaline and vocal leader on the gridiron, too, where he made first-team All-Outlook at wide receiver.
“I don’t know what it is in me, it just comes naturally,” Butler said. “I’ve always been like that.”
“He’s always smiling,” Bell said. “Trae had a lot of stuff in his life that could have made him go the other way. It makes him stronger. It just makes a lot of people in the school, in the community, really want the best out of him. Because he had a rough life growing up, but he always, always stayed positive.”
Coosa’s one-two guard combo has outboxed many opponents this year.
The Cougars are off to an 8-3 start, with two of their losses coming by four points or less.
Playing their final season together, Butler and Thomas are looking to recapture a glory known to Coosa three short years ago: a Class 2A state championship.
“Get that ring, man,” Butler said when asked what their goals for this year are.
The duo took the floor again Tuesday against Comer but the game concluded after the publication of Wednesday’s Alex City Outlook. The Cougars’ next game is against Class 6A Benjamin Russell Friday. Coosa won 78-68 in the two sides’ previous meeting.
With Butler and Thomas between the ropes, the Cougars will always have a puncher’s chance.