Onaje Brooks announced his commitment to Huntingdon College Tuesday.

Benjamin Russell High senior Onaje Brooks announced his collegiate intentions Tuesday afternoon.

Brooks announced he’s heading to Huntingdon College through his Twitter account.

“First off, I would like to thank God for all the opportunities and doors he opened for me,” Brooks wrote. “Making this decision was not easy, but it was all apart of Gods plan. Having my family on my side every step of the way was the best part about making this decision. I thank God for blessing me with a wonderful mother for being with me through all the hard times. With that being said I will be attending Huntingdon College.”

Brooks was an offensive and defensive lineman per his Hudl.

Regional Sports Director

Darius Goodman graduated from South Carolina State University in 2015 and returned to Georgia as a sports journalist. 2017 Award-winning sports journalist in Georgia now in Alabama looking to tell the stories of the community.