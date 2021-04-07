Benjamin Russell High senior Onaje Brooks announced his collegiate intentions Tuesday afternoon.
Brooks announced he’s heading to Huntingdon College through his Twitter account.
“First off, I would like to thank God for all the opportunities and doors he opened for me,” Brooks wrote. “Making this decision was not easy, but it was all apart of Gods plan. Having my family on my side every step of the way was the best part about making this decision. I thank God for blessing me with a wonderful mother for being with me through all the hard times. With that being said I will be attending Huntingdon College.”
Brooks was an offensive and defensive lineman per his Hudl.
110% COMMITTED #256📍 @HawksFootball @_CoachBarnett @ReporterDarius @BRHSWildcatFB pic.twitter.com/fH0KveRX9m— Onaje Brooks “Big Ship” 🥶🚢 (@konaje2015) April 6, 2021