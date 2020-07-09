After already rescheduling once due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alabama State Games for this year have now been canceled.
Four Benjamin Russell players were slated to participate in the games.
The ASF Foundation said in a press release it is following the direction of medical professionals.
“On the advice of the longtime medical director of the Alabama State Games, the 2020 Alabama State Games has been canceled,” the release stated. “The recent growth of COVID-19 in the State of Alabama has rendered it impossible to keep the athletes, families, coaches and officials safe.”
The ASF Foundation said testing of 4,500 individuals over three counties at 30 venues was not feasible. The Alabama State Games will return to this year’s site next summer and again in 2022. Alabama State Games president and CEO Ron Creel said Visit Dothan has been very thorough the process of determining how to handle the pandemic.
“The cooperation between the cities and counties in the Wiregrass has been outstanding,” Creel said. “Visit Dothan has been instrumental in helping the Alabama State Games come to the Wiregrass. We look forward to working with them over the next two years.”
The Alabama State Games will refund 100% of any entry fees that have been paid for the games prior to Wednesday’s cancelation.