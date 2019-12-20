The problem for Horseshoe Bend’s boys basketball team isn’t moving the ball. The Generals pass the ball well and they rebound decently in spots, but without anybody to finish and score buckets, it’s hard to translate that into victories.
That was the problem for HBS in a Class 2A Area 9 game against Woodland on Thursday night. Despite holding the Bobcats to their second lowest offensive output of the season, Horseshoe Bend still couldn’t match that in a 43-32 loss.
“We have no offensive threat except Cole (Johnson),” HBS coach Chad Kison said. “Once they put a guy on Cole, we all sense and there’s nobody that wants to put it up anymore. It’s frustrating to call an offense when no one is aggressive to the rim. We can’t rely on our outside shooting; we gotta go to the rim to get something happening. And we have players capable of that and we just aren’t taking advantage.”
Johnson did have a hot streak to start the third quarter. Leading just 15-13 at halftime, Horseshoe Bend (2-8, 1-1) seemed to come out with a new energy in the second half. Johnson hit a pair of 3-pointers sandwiching a Woodland basket. Even after the Bobcats scored six straight to tie it up, Johnson still had the hot hand, dropping another longball followed by a reverse layup.
That put the Generals up by five, which was their largest lead of the game to that point.
But after the high energy start to the third quarter, things drastically dropped off and Kison was clearly disappointed in his team’s effort.
“We were just dead after that,” Kison said. “Our energy, our attitude and our effort (Thursday night) was just zero. We just walked around and we had no energy at all. That’s a team that we match up with well. They’re not bigger than us. I think we can play down low with them a little bit but we didn’t shoot the ball for nothing.”
From there, Woodland took over. The Bobcats scored nine points in a row and after Horseshoe Bend finally broke the silence with a layup by Kevin Moore two minutes into the fourth quarter, Woodland went on another long run. This time, it scored eight straight and there was no coming back for the Generals.
Horseshoe Bend continues to play good defense as it’s holding teams to right around 50 points per game and have held five of its opponents to under 50 points.
“We always play pretty good defense and I’m proud of that,” Kison said. “We don’t rebound as well as I want us too but at times we do. At times we just give up easy ones, which is just frustrating. We move well in our zone, but you have to have energy on both sides of the ball. We’re not going to be able to win a game 22-20.”
Thursday night, the Generals were hindered by the absence of Trent Cotney in the second half after he suffered an injury early on and they were playing without typical starter Holt Tidwell, who should return from an injury after the holiday break.
“It’s tough because our bench is thin and we don’t have anybody that comes off that gives us that spark we need,” Kison said. “Gavin Brazzell plays hard but we just don’thave anybody that gives us that offensive look.”
Johnson led HBS with 18 points and Kevin Moore added eight but no other General scored more than four and only two others got on the scoreboard at all. Kam Evers led Horseshoe Bend’s rebounding effort by grabbing eight off the glass.