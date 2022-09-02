Six more area athletes were recognized this past week with the Reputation On The Line Award. The award is given to student-athletes across the area for excelling not only on the field, but off of it as well. Demonstrating character, academic excellence, and superior athletic performance are all qualities that can earn a student the award.
Since August 24, six local athletes have been recognized.
Horseshoe Bend’s Braxton Wilson
Wilson is a huge part of Horseshoe Bend’s football team, and also its culture. As a freshman, Wilson plays all three facets of the game. He runs the ball, plays outside on defense and even returns kicks. Wilson scored in the Generals’ opening game on a 45-yard run that he converted off of a bad snap. His touchdown was all his team would need to defeat rival Wadley.
Head coach Jeremy Phillips also noted that after the game, the freshman was seen picking up trash and helping clean the stadium and surrounding campus areas.
Benjamin Russell’s Malik Maddox, D’Nalius Woods and Malcolm Simmons
Maddox, Woods and Simmons have all been integral parts to the success of Benjamin Russell early this season. Off to a 2-0 start, Benjamin Russsell’s offense has been explosive and its defense has been locked down.
Maddox scored his first rushing touchdown of the year last week against Central Clay, while rushing for 70 total yards. He currently leads the team in rushing yards per game.
Woods has been a terror on the defensive side for the Wildcats, and before his game on Friday, he is currently tied for fourth in the state in total sacks. Woods is also first on the team in tackles for loss.
Simmons is a star on both sides of the ball for Benjamin Russell. Last week, he had two rushing scores and an interception. Simmons is a four-star recruit, and has picked up major Division 1 offers already as a junior. He is second on the team in rushing yards per game and total touchdowns.
Both Maddox and Simmons were nominated for The Outlook’s Week Two Player of the Week.
Central Coosa’s Elisha Hayes
In Central Coosa’s first win of the season, Hayes was all over the field. In the running game, Hayes had six carries for 65 yards. He also got it done on the outside, catching two passes for 66 yards and a score. Hayes, on his own, almost doubled his team’s scoring output from the week before.
Dadeville’s Daquan Doss
In only one game this year, Doss has made his impact known. Against B.B. Comer, Doss had over 200 yards rushing and put up three scores. He won The Outlook’s Player of the Week for Week One due to his performance.