I’m not going to lie: I’m the queen of excuses.
If I don’t want to fold the laundry or cook dinner one night, I can come up with an endless litany of excuses. Oh, I had a long day at work. Oh, I got an angry phone call and now I’m in a bad mood. Oh, you were off today honey; you do it. Sometimes, I just don’t wanna.
In the past, I’ve been thankful for a rainy day so I didn’t have to feel bad about sitting around in my PJs and watching Netflix all day after a long week at work.
But now is not the time for excuses, especially for student-athletes who are expected to take the field again sometime — hopefully in the near future.
For us regular people who have no athletic skill whatsoever, it’s important to make sure we’re prioritizing what needs to be done around the house with what’s happening at work with taking care of our kids or dogs and also making time for ourselves.
Even in the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve gotta make sure we’re taking time to go out for an afternoon walk or going for a morning hike on the weekends — even if we’re tired or it’s been a long workweek or we’re stressed about what’s to come.
Although it may feel like effort to pull ourselves out of those PJs or away from our latest Netflix binge, it’ll actually help with stress levels in the long run to get outside, get some fresh air and stretch our legs a bit.
However, for student-athletes, it’s that much more important to not make excuses.
Benjamin Russell baseball coach Richy Brooks always says, “I’m not making excuses.” Whether it’s rain that caused practice to be delayed or an early morning Saturday doubleheader that was tough on the players, Brooks didn’t want to hear any excuses about things being too hard.
Reeltown football coach Matt Johnson uses the motto, “Improvise, adapt and overcome.” No part of that indicates making an excuse is acceptable.
Unfortunately, the coronavirus — while life-changing, difficult and unprecedented — can’t be an excuse either. Unfortunately, every team is in the same boat.
I’ve been working on a series highlighting what each local football team is doing during the shutdown and how coaches are continuing to encourage their players to keep working. Most of them have said the same thing: “We’ve just gotta keep pushing and working.”
There are a lot of questions surrounding the likelihood of the college football and NFL seasons — if they’ll happen, when they’ll happen, what adjustments will be made. I continue to be hopeful we’ll be out of the weeds of this pandemic by the time football season is supposed to start in mid-August, but being out of the weeds doesn’t necessarily mean football season — or any other sports, for that matter — should start right away.
Especially in the case of football, without the proper training and buildup, it can be incredibly dangerous for young people to take the field. The risk of injury becomes that much higher if offseason programs weren’t done properly and many of those for high school teams were supposed to start as soon as the end of the month with spring practice.
Student-athletes need to take it upon themselves to make sure they’re ready to go when officials give the word. They need to prove they didn’t sit around and make excuses and become lazy; they need to take ownership of the game and wanting to make sure the season doesn’t get canceled. That all starts now.