It was as if the rim was greased before the game.
All night, the Lady Wildcats got to the rim and to the free throw line but could not capitalize, as Benjamin Russell fell at Opelika 40-25.
“We just have to learn to finish around the rim,” said head coach Latreisha Moon. “We have to learn to make our free throws. This game was well in reach. We just could not capitalize. When you don’t capitalize, you don’t win.”
Things did not start out great for the visiting squad, as Moon had to call an early timeout with her team in a 12-2 hole in the game’s opening minutes.
Defensively, Moon’s team was keeping the game close as the Wildcats collected a handful of blocks in the opening frame, but shots just were not falling. Benjamin Russell took a 13-4 deficit into the second quarter, having only made one shot from the field.
After the stoppage, the Wildcats roared back, picking up two easy buckets down low to get the game to 13-8. Only one more shot fell for the team, as Moon took her squad into halftime down 17-10.
The second half was all Opelika, as the home team was able to nail outside shots and convert on layups in the way Benjamin Russell simply wasn’t.
By the end of the third quarter, Benjamin Russell found itself down 34-16.
The Wildcats did outscore Opelika in the game’s final frame, but the damage had been done and the hole was insurmountable.
Benjamin Russell’s young star Ami Edwards was the epitome of Thursday’s tough breaks.
Edwards only made one basket throughout the contest, a layup in the third quarter, and went 5-14 from the charity stripe. As the game went on, Edwards was taking matters into her own hands and driving hard to the rack again and again, but nothing fell.
“Ami could have had 25, 30 points tonight but they all rolled off,” Moon said. “She did not score, she could not score. She just couldn’t.”
Bradazjah Pulliam suffered the same fate, connecting on a single layup in the fourth quarter while going 2-7 from the free throw line.
“The whole team had trouble scoring,” Moon said. “The bottom line, we just did not come to play.”
While the offense did not connect for Pulliam, Moon did praise her for her defense.
“She played really well tonight defensively, really well,” Moon said. “I was so proud of her.”
As for what her team can take away from a poor offensive night, Moon said that time is running out for them to continue to make mistakes. They have to end now before the team enters its area play.
“It is time,” Moon said. “It is time to step up and play. We have to start doing all the things we are not doing. We have to finish around the rim and at the free throw line. That is all we need to do to win.”