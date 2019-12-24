With a new reclassification schedule for the AHSAA, the local volleyball teams also got a bit of shakeup in their area alignments and it seems like there could be some new rivalries brewing.
The only team to make a change in classes was Reeltown, which moved from Class 2A to 3A, and will now be in Area 7 with Dadeville and Beulah.
The Tigers and Rebels have always had a rivalry, especially in football, because they are so close in proximity and now those games will become that much more meaningful.
Benjamin Russell, however, will now be in Class 6A Area 5 with Stanhope Elmore and Wetumpka. It seems like more and more over the last few years, Wetumpka and BRHS have been nudging closer and closer to a rival. The football teams have played each other in the region for the last two years and the baseball teams have met in the playoffs recently after they were no longer in an area together.
“We had such great matches with Wetumpka, so I’m excited to see how that plays out,” Benjamin Russell coach Magan Ford said. “I know their middle (hitter) is coming back and they didn’t have very many seniors. We’re going to be extremely young next year, but I’m excited for them to get out there and see that kind of competition earlier.”
It’ll certainly be a more competitive area for Benjamin Russell, which always had a good battle with Opelika in the previous area schedule but Russell County was more of an easy target. Now, neither Stanhope nor Wetumpka will be a guaranteed victory.
“Wetumpka has a really good team and they have several returns, so I know that’s going to be a good fight from the get go,” Ford said. “Then we only played Stanhope once last year and it was in the Elmore County tournament, and they were a scrappy little team. I’m excited for the competition; it’s definitely going to be competitive so I’m excited to see how it unfolds.”
Horseshoe Bend, which has won its area tournament three years in a row, will also certainly be taking a step up in competition as it will now be in Area 7 with Central Coosa, B.B. Comer and Vincent. The Generals and the Cougars have played in the regular season and had two good battles this year.
“I really don’t know much about Vincent or Comer but Coosa is always competitive with us,” Horseshoe Bend coach Julie Turner said. “It looks like our area is going to be tougher this year than we’ve had, which is a good thing. But any time you have reclassification, it’s kind of unknown who you’re going to be playing.”
Turner was excited the Generals were moved to Area 7, which likely means they’ll play super regionals — should they make it that far — in Montgomery rather than Huntsville. She said that’ll be a big burden off Horseshoe Bend financially if the team no longer has to travel to Huntsville.
Editor’s Note: The new areas for the winter and spring sports will be released at a later date.