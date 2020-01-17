Under first-year head coach Jeremy Phillips, Horseshoe Bend’s football team struggled with some growing pains. But hopefully that’s all behind them as the Generals will be facing an extremely tough schedule in Class 2A Region 4.
Not only is the region schedule chock full of tough opponents, but the most of the 2020 season will be filled with new faces.
The only teams on Horseshoe Bend’s schedule for 2020 it played last year are LaFayette, Vincent and Fayetteville.
Luckily for the Generals, they should have some good non-region games early on to get their feet wet before the gauntlet of region play begins.
They’ll open up the season by renewing a rivalry with Wadley, which the Generals have met 24 times but did not have on the last two-year cycle. With the schools sitting only 17 miles apart and the competitive nature of the games, it should make for a good rivalry to kick off the season.
“I remember whenever I was growing up, I heard about people going to the Wadley-Horseshoe Bend game, and that was when I was living in Ashland,” Phillips said. “It means a lot to both communities around here. Coach (Shenan) Motley and I agreed it needed to be back on the schedule. I think it’ll be a pretty even game and we expect a lot of people to show up for it.”
Phillips’ idea when creating the non-region schedule was to put some tough competitors on there so the Generals would be more prepared when region games hit.
Victory Christian, which was playoff bound in 2019, is another team on the schedule prior to region play beginning.
Playing unfamiliar teams is something that excites Phillips, though, and he thinks it’ll be a good challenge for HBS.
“Our region got a makeover; we added Randolph County, Ranburne, Lanett and (B.B.) Comer,” Phillips said. “Then last year we didn’t play Wadley or Woodland and we’ve never played Victory Christian. It’ll be interesting to see. It’s a lot of new faces and it’s going to be a lot of them learning us and us learning them. It makes you have to study it a little bit more.”
Horseshoe Bend will definitely have to be up to the challenge as the region also includes Fayetteville and LaFayette, both of which advanced to the playoffs last year, and Vincent, which defeated the Generals, 43-23, in 2019.
Road trips are also something HBS is going to have to get used to quickly. Ranburne, Lanett and Randolph County, all of which got to at least the second round of the postseason last year — Lanett even won the 1A state championship — are all on the road.
“To me, if we make the playoffs, we’re probably going to have to play on the road so having that experience is going to help us in the long run,” Phillips said. “Any time you’re going into games where the other team has a tradition better than yours, I think if you can go into their place and beat them, it’ll be a good test for us. Our region as a whole is really tough.”
Horseshoe Bend will still have a bye week in the middle of the season and Phillips said he hopes that pays dividends especially given that grueling region schedule.
“I think it benefitted us this past year,” Phillips said. “We had some guys beat up. Looking at the front of our schedule, all the games will be real physical. (The bye week) will give us a break because the back end of our schedule is a gauntlet. We need to be as healthy as possible to make a push for the playoffs, and it’s always good to give a mental break right there too.”
The 2020 season for HBS begins Aug. 21 at home versus Wadley.