Hohenberg Field has been known for its tradition for many years.
There’s a lure about the field Wetumpka plays its high school football games in.
But that lure is moving to a different home as the Wetumpka City Council approved $11 million to build a new stadium as well as renovations on Hohenberg Field.
“This is going to be exciting,” Mayor Jerry Willis said. “This is more than just about football. It includes soccer and track. Wetumpka is growing and this is a good economic development project for us.”
The next step in the process is already underway. The council gave Willis approval to conduct a topographic survey in the amount of $9,500 of the Wetumpka sports complex. After that survey is complete stadium designs will begin to take shape.
“We just got to handle this correctly,” he said. “Once we get the design in place we will put it out for bid. We don’t know exactly where we’re going to be on final cost.”
According to city clerk Tiffany Robinson, the $11 million isn’t just for a new stadium but will also cover $800,000 in current debt that will be refinanced as well as improvements made to the current field.
Wetumpka football coach Tim Perry was elated at the council’s decision to move forward with the new stadium.
“It’ll be just a tremendous boost to our program,” Perry said. “It speaks to the fact that our mayor and our city council want to keep moving Wetumpka (forward and) keep being progressive.”
Perry said the turf field will include an eight-lane, all-weather competition track plus a field house, meeting room, new press box and other additions. He even hopes for a jumbotron.
“The landscape of high school athletics, especially around the state, is very facility driven, and this is going to put us right there with a lot of other programs that are progressive,” Perry said. “It’s going to elevate the expectations for our student-athletes that participate. It’s going to cause excitement.”
Although the new football stadium is a big focus — and rightfully so — the Wetumpka soccer community also has something to cheer about as the plan is for Hohenberg Field to be renovated into a soccer complex.
“I think it’s going to be instrumental in building our program,” Indians boys soccer coach Desmond Knight said. “It will give a sense of pride to our team and give us something to keep bringing our middle school and youth soccer participants in and give them something to be excited about.”
The preliminary plans are for the new football stadium to be built for use to start the 2020 season, but the renovations for Hohenberg Field may take long. Knight said he did not know when the soccer teams would be able to start using it.
Although Hohenberg Field has been a staple in the Wetumpka community for so long, Knight doesn’t feel pressure about keeping up the stadium’s good name.
“I want to create our brand and style of play and create our own legacy in the stadium,” he said. “It isn’t so much about keeping the legacy of another spot but we’re trying to implement our standard and hopefully we can add to the legacy of the stadium.”
With the growing nature of Wetumpka, the hope is to have a state-of-the-art facility that is more comparable to the successful Class 6A football teams across the state. That should also keep folks moving into Wetumpka and make it even more attractive to outsiders.
“It’s a huge asset for Wetumpka and the whole community,” Elmore County superintendent Richard Dennis said. “A lot of people don’t realize how large the school is that serves Wetumpka. The area is growing rapidly and this is going to be a huge asset to serve our schools. We very much appreciate the city taking on this challenge and this investment in the students.”
— Senior reporter Daniel Dye contributed to this report.