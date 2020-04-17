Southern Prep adopted its aviation studies program three years ago and has continued to add innovative offerings that mold students into well-rounded aeronautics experts — one being the very first of its kind.
What started as only a handful of interested students grew into a program with about 40 participants who continually add to their skill sets.
“We’ve had some major additions to the program,” Jake Norotsky said. “I love every second of this job. These guys make it easy and they love doing it.”
In addition to the drone component of the program, some students have formed a drone demo team that travels around the Southeast, attends air shows and demonstrates their drone and pilot capabilities.
“They are flying formations together without the use of automation,” Norotsky said. “There is no other program like this in the world.”
The drone demo team mixes narration, music and drone flying together to create a one-of-a-kind airshow experience.
“We’ve taken on this additional idea and creating something where we marry the arts and technology together,” Norotsky said.
To qualify for the team, which currently is comprised of six pilots and four support crew members, there is a three-day interview process and students in the aviation program compete each year to receive ranger call signs.
This year the selected team will have a presence at EEA AirVenture OshKosh, an annual gathering of aviation enthusiasts held each summer in Wisconsin and the largest international airshow in the Western hemisphere.
The drone program has also added a service component.
“Here in the aviation department we believe the service to others is crucial to leadership,” Norotsky said. “Our motto is to lead is to serve.”
That service is being supplemented with the creation of a disaster relief crew. Students are learning to aid with search and rescue using their drones and are on standby to help in natural disaster situations.
“With tornadoes and bad weather, we have a crew on standby that can be deployed through the state to aid with search and rescue and surveying,” Norotsky said. “As many drone pilots as we need are in crews across the Southeast. They go wherever our guys are needed.”
Their classes include learning about disaster relief, how to get the weather, putting together flight plans, what to wear and what to have in your go-bag if you need to serve.
“For example, summer is coming but you don’t want to wear a pair of shorts to a tornado disaster area,” Norotsky said. “It’s some things they might not think of.”
This component is new this year and demonstrates the potentials of drone use.
“It’s cool they’re getting that hands-on experience and being able to respond and stand ready,” Norotsky said.
Additional classes incorporated into aviation curriculum include advanced drone classes, weather as a physical science and aviation human factors.
“There is in-class study and more practical on-the-job training for the guys as well,” Norotsky said.
As the only staff member in the aviation department, Norotsky jokes he is the teacher, administration, maintenance man and janitor.
“And I love every second of it,” he said. “These guys love learning it and I love teaching it. It makes our learning experience very easy.”