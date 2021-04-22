It’s that time of the year where NASCAR returns to Alabama and nestled up at Talladega Superspeedway, the series returns with ARCA, NASCAR Xfinity and NASCAR Cup Series action.
The weekend kicks off with the ARCA Menards Series on the high banked ovals after nearly a month of inaction since the series ran at Phoenix Raceway.
The third race of the series brings them to the General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway with previous race winners Ty Gibbs and Corey Heim looking to add another win to their total. But the race in February was a team event as Heim won in part to his Venturini Motosports teammate Drew Dollar finishing second behind him.
This weekend’s race could go the same way if teammates link up together. The final race at a superspeedway this season for ARCA could find Alabama native Bret Holmes searching for a win but Dollar has won at Talladega before and could be in a position to do so again this week.
The General Tire 200 at Talladega will start at noon on Saturday and will air on FS1 for 76 laps.
NASCAR’s Xfinity Series will be at the high banks as well this weekend in Talladega with the series coming off a bye-week that saw Josh Berry win at Martinsville. But the Xfinity Series has had six different winners and could be well in line for another first-time winner at Talladega.
Justin Haley ultimately swept the races in 2020 but in the first one, it was his first win of the season but the trends of the race always lead to multiple cautions occurring over the final stage of the race. In the case of 2020’s first Talladega event, the Xfinity series had three accidents that involved more than two cars outside of the competition caution and stage breaks.
There will be a number of former winners looking to crack into victory lane this time around.
Haley is one of them, so is Harrison Burton, Brandon Jones and Noah Gragson.
NASCAR Xfinity action begins at 3 p.m. and will air on FOX.
The NASCAR Cup Series takes center stage on Sunday.
With eight different winners set to take the green flag, it’s no telling who could win. Denny Hamlin was dominant last week at Richmond but Alex Bowman came out of nowhere to hoist the checkered flag for the first time in 2021 leaving Hamlin still searching.
Talladega is the biggest wildcard early this season but could also be the place where a former winner (Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch) could find victory lane.
Or it could be someone new. As the season has been unpredictable so far, the only thing to bank on is the intense action around the race track. Alabama native Bubba Wallace returns as well and has shown ability to lead and run up front.
This week’s race kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. for 188 laps and will air on FOX.