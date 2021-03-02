It’s early in the young NASCAR season but this week brings teams to the West Coast for a few weeks as Las Vegas Motor Speedway is next.
For the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, it’s their third race of the season. Following a bye-week after the Daytona Road Course, the Trucks get a chance to run 134 laps around the 1.5-mile oval. Austin Hill was one of two drivers in the past two years to win at the track twice. Kyle Busch is the other.
The points lead entering the week also has Ben Rhodes at the top following not one, but two wins to start the season. John Hunter Nemechek is second in the standings with a nine-point gap and also two stage wins to boot.
The Truck series get to the action on Friday, March 5 but one name not in the top 10 in points this early happens to be Hill. Hill compiled 11 top fives and 17 top tens last year but has yet to crack the top of the board finishing a dismal 27.5 on the season. The Truck series event is Friday with several drivers.
The Truck race is slated for an 8 p.m. CST start and will air on FS1.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series will also be in action this weekend as well. Their race is scheduled for Saturday evening but unlike the Truck series, there have been two different winners to kick off the season. Austin Cindric, Myatt Snider, and Ty Gibbs each have won races with Cindric leading the most laps of the season through three races at 120.
This weekend’s event for the Xfinity series will be 200 laps long in distance. The previous five winners at the track include Tyler Reddick, Chase Briscoe (twice), Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain. The points standings could be shaken up as another new winner could emerge and stake their claim in the postseason early or one of the top drivers could make way for a surging Brandon Brown who’s hung around the top-10 in the standings early this year.
Noah Gragson was the talk of the garage this past weekend after getting involved in a wreck in the final laps of the race last weekend as the leader. Animosity may be at an all-time high as Gragson’s wreck occurred just over two laps from the finish of the event. Gragson led 83 laps in the race and led Tyler Reddick by more than eight seconds at the time of the wreck.
The XFINITY series event will air on FS1 at 3:30 p.m. CST Saturday, March 13.
For the NASCAR Cup Series, there’s a lot to unpack in this area. After three races the Cup Series’ top three in points, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano haven’t won a race yet but hold the top three spots respectively.
Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell sits fourth in the standings with Daytona Road Course champion Christopher Bell holding seventh. William Byron, who won last week, sits 13th in the standings.
The Cup Series are slated to run the same number of laps as they did at Homestead a week ago, just 267 circuits to determine the winner of the event. In the last five events, only Logano has won twice while Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., and Kurt Busch each won around those wins.
Las Vegas is slated to start at 2:30 p.m. CST Sunday, March 14 and will air on FOX.