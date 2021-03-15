NASCAR’s season continues as the tour returns to the east coast for Atlanta Motor Speedway weekend and it comes with a streak still on the line.
For the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, the series was off last week but the return to Atlanta Motor Speedway could mark a new winner in 2021. As a number of teams that could win are expected to make waves in the series, the Truck series standings are as tight as could be in the top four positions. John Hunter Nemechek leads the way in the standings with Ben Rhodes right behind in second.
In the past few races it has been a mixed bag of winners over the past five events. Christopher Bell won in 2017, Brett Moffitt won it in 2018, Kyle Busch came out the winner in 2019 and the last winner was Grant Enfinger following a green-white-checkered finish.
With Nemechek being the most recent winner, it will be an interesting show Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. CST.
NASCAR’s unique double-header event at AMS is curtailed Saturday evening with the Xfinity series. Austin Cindric won his second race this season topping rookie Ty Gibbs in the final restart of the race at Phoenix Raceway. Cindric’s win also made him the first repeat winner in the series this year.
Last season’s winner at AMS was A.J. Allmendinger and with a win the bank already, Allmendinger could be a threat to win again especially after he won despite starting 30th.
The Xfinity series lights up the night at AMS at 4 p.m. CST.
NASCAR’s premier series the NASCAR Cup Series returns to AMS as well this weekend. It’s been a Ford party in each of the last four races as well as Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick have each won since 2017. Jimmie Johnson, who retired, was the last non-Ford driver to win in 2016.
Last week’s winner Martin Truex Jr., marked the Cup Series’ fifth different winner in the year.
The points standings also look different as the top three still haven’t won a race. Denny Hamlin leads Keselowski and Joey Logano.
Current defending champion Chase Elliott is sitting sixth in the standings.
NASCAR’s Cup series race starts at 2 p.m. CST for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.