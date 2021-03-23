Another week of intense NASCAR action is in the books and following the slip and slide excitement that came from Atlanta Motor Speedway, the spills and thrills will continue as NASCAR heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for dirt track action.
The NASCAR Xfinity series is off this weekend so the dirt track action belongs to the Camping World Truck Series and the NASCAR Cup Series.
Camping World Trucks get the opportunity to race on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway following a dominating performance from Kyle Busch who led 102 of the 130 laps at AMS.
This dirt event will feature a number of Cup Drivers slated to be in the series for that extra experience on the loose surface.
The likes of Ryan Newman, Daniel Suarez, Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick, Bubba Wallace and Martin Truex, Jr. are currently slated to be in the race.
In a previous battle on the dirt, it was Wallace who came away with a win over Larson and it could very well go down to those two drivers again this week.
Current points leader John Hunter Nemechek has a comfortable lead over Ben Rhodes and Sheldon Creed. Austin Hill has been on a rise over the past few weeks since the Daytona Road Course as the point standings for the driver continue to shift back into a dominant contention zone. From 23rd to 6th, Hill’s second place finish at AMS may have put eyes back on the Hattori Racing driver and his pursuit of a Camping World Truck series title.
The racing kicks of with heat races on FS1 for the Truck Series from 3:30 p.m. CST to 4:15 p.m. CST with the race slated for a 7 p.m. CST start on March 27.
The NASCAR Cup Series hits the dirt for the first time in years following what marks their sixth straight new winner of the season. This time, it was Ryan Blaney who captured the flag at Atlanta Motor Speedway but it will come down to who tames the dirt better than their opponents.
All six winners currently sit in the top 15 in the standings with the current points leader (Denny Hamlin) sitting first in the standings on pure performance alone.
It’s unknown who will come out on top this week as Cup Series regulars haven’t been on dirt often except for Larson who is running the Truck race as well.
There was a chance for the new winner in the Cup Series streak to be broken last week as Larson was nearly untouchable but late struggles arose and Blaney won in the final stage.
A surprise winner could arise once more in the Cup Series if dirt pro Larson struggles at any point during the event.
The Cup Series has qualifying races on FS1 on Saturday, March 27 from 5 p.m. CST to 5:45 p.m. CST. The race starts Sunday at 2:30 p.m. CST on FOX.