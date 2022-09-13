All five area teams are in action this Friday. However, only Reeltown gets to be at home. Some teams need a win to keep a winning streak alive while others need a win to end a losing skid. Here are your five area matchups for Week 5.
Friday, September 16
Benjamin Russell at Homewood
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Waldrop Stadium, Homewood
Series: Homewood leads 6-4
Synopsis:
Benjamin Russell spent the last week on a bye, getting an extra week to prepare for the 3-1 Homewood Patriots. It has been no secret that Benjamin Russell has been on a tear to start its year, winning three straight to open the season. Benjamin Russell’s defense is shutdown and the Wildcats’ offense is extremely explosive. Benjamin Russell’s last win was over Calera, allowing only six points to the Eagles. Homewood also played Calera, and allowed 38 points. Homewood allowed Calera's Braylyn Farrington to score five times, with almost 300 all-purpose yards. If that game is any indication, then this Friday’s matchup should favor Benjamin Russell, even on the road.
Central Coosa at Thorsby
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Susan Bentley Field, Thorsby
Series: Thorsby leads 5-3
Synopsis:
Thorsby is going to be a tough opponent this Friday for Central Coosa. The Rebels average 39 points a game, while Coosa gives up 47 points per game including allowing 65 points in back-to-back outings. Coosa has not defeated Thorsby since 2016, when the Cougars won by 51 points. This will be an all hands on deck type of game for the Cougars, especially on the road, but crazier things have happened. You have to play the game to win.
Dadeville at Walter Wellborn
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: The Hill, Anniston
Series: 0-0
Synopsis:
Dadeville is off to a 3-0 start this season, largely due to the team’s ability to rebound after halftime. Every game this year, Dadeville has used a strong second half to either buttress an explosive first half or to comeback and win a game. The Tigers may need another second half-type game against Welborn, as the Panthers can score in bunches and have not allowed many points. In the last two games, the Panthers have outscored opponents 107-14. Dadeville tends to keep games a little closer, so this matchup should be an incredibly interesting one. The addition of Avontae Wilson to the Dadeville defense certainly helps the Tigers, as Wilson scored a defensive touchdown in his first game this year last week.
Horseshoe Bend at Highland Home
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Clay Stadium, Highland Home
Series: Highland Home leads 5-0
Synopsis:
The road does not get easier for Horseshoe Bend after a gut-wrenching loss to Luverne last Friday. The Generals’ defense shined, but the offense was unable to score a point as Horseshoe Bend dropped its second straight. Highland Home has not lost a game this year, and has not lost to Horseshoe Bend ever. The series between these two schools is fairly lopsided, with Highland Home outscoring Horseshoe Bend 226-91. This is the first meeting since 2007 between the two schools. If the Generals are going to get back in the win column, they are going to have to figure out how to throw the ball more efficiently to be able to supplement their offense.
Barbour County at Reeltown
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Nix Webster O’Neal Stadium
Series: Tied 1-1
Synopsis:
Reeltown drew the best matchup of all this Friday, as the Rebels get to host winless Barbour County. After losing the team’s first game to Tallasee, the Rebels have rebounded mightily. Reeltown has outscored opponents 83-22 in the past two games and have rushed for almost 700 yards combined. Barbour County on the other hand has been outscored 225-14 this season. The most points the Jaguars have put up this year is eight, in Week 2. Reeltown should have no issues picking up a third straight win on Friday.