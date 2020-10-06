Dadeville's football game against Trinity has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Many teams across the state are rescheduling due to inclement weather being brought on by Hurricane Delta.
Here are the current rescheduled games in the tri-county region:
• Reeltown at Beulah, moved to 7 p.m. Thursday
• Benjamin Russell at Pelham, moved to 7 p.m. Thursday
• Trinity at Dadeville, moved to 7 p.m. Thursday
• Wetumpka at Chilton County, moved to 7 p.m. Thursday
• Chambers at Edgewood, moved to 7 p.m. Thursday
• Tallassee at Talladega, moved to 7 p.m. Thursday