Dadeville's football game against Trinity has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Many teams across the state are rescheduling due to inclement weather being brought on by Hurricane Delta.

Here are the current rescheduled games in the tri-county region:

• Reeltown at Beulah, moved to 7 p.m. Thursday

• Benjamin Russell at Pelham, moved to 7 p.m. Thursday

• Trinity at Dadeville, moved to 7 p.m. Thursday

• Wetumpka at Chilton County, moved to 7 p.m. Thursday

• Chambers at Edgewood, moved to 7 p.m. Thursday

• Tallassee at Talladega, moved to 7 p.m. Thursday