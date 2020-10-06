Many teams across the state are rescheduling due to inclement weather being brought on by Hurricane Delta.
The Outlook previously reported Dadeville's game had also been moved but it was misinformed.
According to Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Joe Windle, Dadeville is still set to play Friday at this time.
"There is some confusion on games scheduled for Friday night," a statement from Windle read. "Dadeville and Horseshoe Bend will play a home game Friday night as scheduled. Reeltown's game at Beulah has been changed to Thursday night.
Here are the current rescheduled games in the tri-county region:
• Reeltown at Beulah, moved to 7 p.m. Thursday
• Benjamin Russell at Pelham, moved to 7 p.m. Thursday
• Wetumpka at Chilton County, moved to 7 p.m. Thursday
• Chambers at Edgewood, moved to 7 p.m. Thursday
• Tallassee at Talladega, moved to 7 p.m. Thursday